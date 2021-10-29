Loguidice Delivers Indie RnB Pop Poetry In Her Debut EP "One"





www.tiktok.com/@iamloguidice?lang=en New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The independent singer-songwriter, LOGUIDICE, has unveiled her newfound veraciously honest sound in her debut EP, ONE, which was released on October 29th.90s-RnB-meets-contemporary-indie-pop in the five fiercely soulful singles, starting with the arrestingly atmospheric track, Mood, the Bethlehem, PA-residing artist immediately asserted her uniqueness and talent.The tempo mellows, and the warmth of the tones intensify in track two Elevators before Teleport gives you a dynamic view of LOGUDICE's vocal talent; her rap vocals are just as arresting as the ethereal vocal harmonies. Overthinkin' is LOGUDICE's distinctive spin on an RnB pop ballad, and the EP concludes on an ambiently unforgettable note with Magnetic.LOGUIDICE said: "My music combines the pop I grew up listening to on my way to school with my mom and dad in the car and the R&B that allowed me to fall in love with music. These past few years, I've fallen in and out of many relationships, good and bad, so I decided to pour the growing pains of a twenty-something year old into a two-part EP (HINT HINT: there will be more to come very soon)."Amelia Vandergast at A&R Factory said: LOGUIDICE's originality isn't just a part of her music; it is the essence of it. It is beyond refreshing to hear an artist that is passionately invested in every lyric delivered. Debuts don't come much more promising than ONE.LOGUIDCE is a Bethlehem, PA-residing singer-songwriter; since 2015, she has been adding cover singles to SoundCloud; her original work debuted in her mini-EP Hope This Helps in 2020.Each of her original 90s RnB-inspired singles explores vulnerability and sensitivity, strength and self-awareness to prove that all of those experiences are valid, and you can experience them simultaneously. With her distinguishably soulful vocals, she seeks to have a positive impact on her listeners, especially women to help them feel seen and heard.Her debut EP, ONE, is counted as one of her greatest achievements alongside performing at Musikfest. Part two of the EP is already in production and set to drop in Spring 2022.open.spotify.com/album/29QVjrBuJ4PQUddyBbgOc5www.youtube.com/channel/UCBQE1c2mspMyeD8zGrEKhJQsoundcloud.com/loguidicewww.instagram.com/iamloguidicewww.tiktok.com/@iamloguidice?lang=en



