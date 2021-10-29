Meghan Trainor Releases A Very Trainor Christmas Deluxe Edition Today Featuring Three New Tracks, Including "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Unwrapping a whole lot of joy, Meghan Trainor
presents the much-anticipated Deluxe
Edition of her holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas [Epic Records], available as a digital exclusive now.
Earlier this month she teased its arrival with the release of her take on "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree." Right out of the gate, it incited widespread critical applause. The Honey
Pop raved, "It helps tie in that classic feel for such an iconic holiday song and builds on the nostalgic flair Meghan has added to hits like "All About That Bass," "Dear Future
Husband," and "What If I," and Just Jared JR. touted it on New Music
Friday. Popping up everywhere this month, Meghan also just shared her "Go-To Karaoke Songs" with E! and also sat down with The Today Show for an exclusive interview about A Very Trainor Christmas and more.
Meghan's cover of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
" stands out as one of three new additions to A Very Trainor Christmas, as she also put her own spin on the Darlene Love
classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
" and serves up a cheeky and catchy original entitled "Christmas Coupon."
Last year, Meghan unveiled the original A Very Trainor Christmas to fan and critical adoration. In addition to debuting in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Holiday Albums Chart, Associated Press raved, "The winner of the best Christmas album of 2020 is clearly Meghan Trainor." Meanwhile, it reeled in over 100 million streams and views worldwide as her cover of "White Christmas
" [feat. Seth MacFarlane] shot to #1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Radio
Airplay Chart.
Now that the definitive version of A Very Trainor Christmas is finally out, your 2021 holidays officially have a soundtrack!
A Very Trainor Christmas (Deluxe Edition)
1. Christmas Coupon*
2. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree*
3. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)*
4. My Kind of Present
5. It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
6. I Believe In Santa
7. Last Christmas
8. Holidays ft. Earth, Wind & Fire
9. Christmas Party
10. Winter Wonderland
11. White Christmas ft. Seth MacFarlane
12. Holly Jolly Christmas
13. Christmas Got Me Blue
14. Sleigh Ride
15. My Only Wish
16. The Christmas Song
17. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer ft. Jayden, Jenna and Marcus Toney
18. Naughty List
19. Have Yourself A Merry Little
Christmas ft. Gary Trainor
20. I'll Be Home
21. Silent Night
*Previously Unreleased
Meghan Trainor
first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations.
Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle
for Stardom for two seasons and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya
" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas."
Trainor began 2021 by penning a deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment for a cross-platform partnership. Coming this fall, we'll get to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style
on Peacock and as a judge on Clash
of the Cover Bands on E!.