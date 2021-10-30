Grammy-Nominated Singer/Songwriter Steven Lee Olsen Unveils Three New Songs "Thinkin' Bout You," "Lost On Me" And "It Just Hit Me



An adventurous musician who is as much an R&B vocalist as he is a country-pop artist and with over 35.5 million cumulative streams to date, Steven Lee Olsen is just getting started. After years of hard work honing his craft and carving out a reputation as a chart-topping songwriter for artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, and more, Steven Lee Olsen's passion for writing and producing pushed him into a new space - that of a recording artist, separate from his work writing stories only for the stars around him.



Olsen released his Universal



Born and raised in a suburb of Toronto, Olsen moved to Nashville in 2004 to pursue his dreams of being a songwriter. He spent years in

Having solidified himself as a chart-topping lyricist and an artist with a global reach, powerhouse vocalist Steven Lee Olsen is one of 2021's most promising Country singer-songwriters with no plans to slow down. Stay tuned for much more to come over the next year. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off an EP release that recently hit over 2.5 million global streams, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Steven Lee Olsen unveils three new tracks: "Thinkin' Bout You," "Lost On Me," and "It Just Hit Me." The three new original tracks will be added to Olsen's debut EP Relationship Goals and are available now on all digital platforms via Universal Music.An adventurous musician who is as much an R&B vocalist as he is a country-pop artist and with over 35.5 million cumulative streams to date, Steven Lee Olsen is just getting started. After years of hard work honing his craft and carving out a reputation as a chart-topping songwriter for artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, and more, Steven Lee Olsen's passion for writing and producing pushed him into a new space - that of a recording artist, separate from his work writing stories only for the stars around him.Olsen released his Universal Music Canada debut EP, Relationship Goals, in July 2021, which has received stellar support, amassing over 2.5 million global streams. The collection of songs showcases the Grammy Nominated singer-songwriter's incredibly versatile vocal stylings and honest storytelling that reflect his soul, country, R&B, and pop influences. On release, the EP's title track was added to several top playlists, including Spotify's Live Country and New Boots, the cover of Apple Music's Canada's Country and the global Country Risers playlist in 5 markets, Amazon's Top Country and Fresh Country with billboard spots in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square, the cover and #1 spot on YouTube Music's The New Crop, and much more. Olsen was also chosen as part of the Spotify RADAR Program as the marquee artist for the entire month of August. The program looks to support and grow notable, up-and-coming Canadian artists on the platform. In addition to the standout support from DSPs, TSN announced the EP's track " What You're Made Of " as the CFL ON TSN Song of the Season, which soundtracks CFL ON TSN broadcast coverage throughout the 2021 campaign. For more information, click below.Born and raised in a suburb of Toronto, Olsen moved to Nashville in 2004 to pursue his dreams of being a songwriter. He spent years in Music City working on his songwriting skills by drawing upon his R&B, soul, country, and pop influences, eventually breaking into the upper echelons of Nashville songwriters. Olsen's work has been recorded by some of Country music's most significant artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Billy Currington, The Judds, Dallas Smith and many others. He has notched impressive accolades, including two No.1 hits in the US with his Grammy-nominated, double-platinum certified song " Blue Ain't Your Color " performed by Keith Urban and "More Girls Like You" performed by Kip Moore. He also went No.1 in Canada with co-writing credits on the platinum hit "Drop," performed by Dallas Smith.Having solidified himself as a chart-topping lyricist and an artist with a global reach, powerhouse vocalist Steven Lee Olsen is one of 2021's most promising Country singer-songwriters with no plans to slow down. Stay tuned for much more to come over the next year.



