Tori Amos Releases New Studio Album 'Ocean To Ocean' Today





"'Speaking With Trees' is full of groovy guitars, rocking drums, and of course, some spirited keys." - MTV

"Tori Amos has remained a pivotal and prolific singer-songwriter who has always been able to meet the moment." - Entertainment Weekly

"As if by magic, Tori consistently manages to spin a thorny yarn into something artful and exquisite." - SPIN

"For Tori Amos, a piano is not merely a musical instrument. It is an entity with whom one can have entire conversations" - Stereogum

"Speaking With Trees," and it's a piano pop song with an underlying sense of melancholy, fueled by Tori's kinetic keys and her unmistakably soaring voice." - BrooklynVegan



Splitting her life between Cornwall, Florida and the road, her songs are written with the act of traveling and observing. As communities around the world suffered the loss of life, live music, travel, and much at all to observe, Tori had a difficult time during the pandemic. Holed up in Cornwall, she hit a place of personal crisis. Having always been intensely affected by political upheaval in the US, Tori was dismayed by the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Against all odds, that crisis resulted in Ocean to Ocean, Amos' most personal work in years - an album bursting with warmth and connection, with deep roots in her earliest song writing. She descended to an emotional state lower than she had been to for a long time - but the depths became creative, forcing a return to the kind of introspection she recognised from her debut album



A pioneer across multiple platforms, Tori Amos' second book RESISTANCE, a New York Times Bestseller, was released in 2020. Unrepentant Geraldines was her eighth studio album to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Her decidedly feminist stage musical The Light Princess debuted at #2 on the Broadway Billboard Chart. Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, she was the first major label artist to offer a single for download, has had her songs turned into graphic novels and has produced ground-breaking videos throughout her career. In late 2016 she released the title song "

Tori will be touring the UK in February 2022. For tickets please visit www.toriamos.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tori Amos has released her highly anticipated new album Ocean to Ocean today. An album of kinship and love, of emotional and geographical dislocation, the new collection explores environmental concerns, the restraints of the pandemic for those on the cusp of adulthood, empowerment, loss & healing delivered with Tori's trademark urgency and passion. Revered by fans and media alike, it has received acclaim spanning NPR, Pitchfork, SPIN, Stereogum, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Billboard, MTV, Top40-Charts, and much more."'Speaking With Trees' is full of groovy guitars, rocking drums, and of course, some spirited keys." - MTV"Tori Amos has remained a pivotal and prolific singer-songwriter who has always been able to meet the moment." - Entertainment Weekly"As if by magic, Tori consistently manages to spin a thorny yarn into something artful and exquisite." - SPIN"For Tori Amos, a piano is not merely a musical instrument. It is an entity with whom one can have entire conversations" - Stereogum"Speaking With Trees," and it's a piano pop song with an underlying sense of melancholy, fueled by Tori's kinetic keys and her unmistakably soaring voice." - BrooklynVeganSplitting her life between Cornwall, Florida and the road, her songs are written with the act of traveling and observing. As communities around the world suffered the loss of life, live music, travel, and much at all to observe, Tori had a difficult time during the pandemic. Holed up in Cornwall, she hit a place of personal crisis. Having always been intensely affected by political upheaval in the US, Tori was dismayed by the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Against all odds, that crisis resulted in Ocean to Ocean, Amos' most personal work in years - an album bursting with warmth and connection, with deep roots in her earliest song writing. She descended to an emotional state lower than she had been to for a long time - but the depths became creative, forcing a return to the kind of introspection she recognised from her debut album Little Earthquakes.A pioneer across multiple platforms, Tori Amos' second book RESISTANCE, a New York Times Bestseller, was released in 2020. Unrepentant Geraldines was her eighth studio album to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Her decidedly feminist stage musical The Light Princess debuted at #2 on the Broadway Billboard Chart. Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, she was the first major label artist to offer a single for download, has had her songs turned into graphic novels and has produced ground-breaking videos throughout her career. In late 2016 she released the title song " Flicker " to the acclaimed Netflix documentary Audrie and Daisy, addressing issues of high school rape. A noted humanitarian, Tori was the first public voice for RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), which is the United States' largest anti-sexual assault organization, and continues to be member of its National Leadership Council.Tori will be touring the UK in February 2022. For tickets please visit www.toriamos.com.



