Expanded Deluxe Edition Of The Spice Girls Best-Selling Debut Album



The iconic 'SPICE' album, released on the 4th November 1996, spent fifteen weeks at #1 on the Official UK Album Charts across four separate spells, spending more than a year in the Top 40. The album also topped the US Billboard 200 album chart and was #1 in thirteen other countries around the world. Since then, 'SPICE' has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, including more than 3 million in the UK alone (certified 10X platinum by the BPI) and 7.5 million in the US (certified 7X platinum by the RIAA). 'SPICE' was the third best-selling album of the decade in the UK.



Curated by the



To further celebrate the 25th anniversary, the iconic video for the band's smash hit debut single 'Wannabe' has been reimagined by Tom Burden of design studio We Are GROWNUP, to highlight the unforgettable lyrics from the song by creating, what is much more than, a lyric video. Going back to the original location of the 'Wannabe' music video, the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, the video features unique fonts for each of the five girls to symbolise their nicknames 'Baby','Ginger', 'Posh', 'Scary' and 'Sporty'. Check it out over on the band's YouTube channel.



From the beginning of the 25th anniversary campaign, the band have wanted to celebrate the



Some messages from the band:



Emma - "From the first wannabe baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn't seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes and who have shared our dreams. It's been 25 years of pure magic.



Geri - "To our diehard and loyal fans; without you there is no us - sending endless love and gratitude. Whoever you are, whatever your dreams - live them, be them. The















The 'SPICE 25' 2CD set comes in an A5 hardback booklet, with a collection of iconic images plus brand new messages from the girls. The set also includes a set of six



The album is available in a number of other formats, including a Zoetrope picture disc and limited edition coloured vinyl and cassettes (containing the audio from the original album only), with each Girl having a specific colour that corresponds across both vinyl and cassette editions. The perfect collectors items for any



The full original album has also been recreated in Dolby Atmos/ Apple Spatial Audio. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that goes beyond the ordinary listening experience and puts you inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth.



HERE'S THE STORY FROM A-Z... After their iconic 1996 debut single 'Wannabe' topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls' debut album 'Spice' went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group. The girls have gone on to sell more than 90 million records around the globe, releasing three studio albums and 11 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.



Track-listing:



CD1

Wannabe (02:53)

Say You'll Be There (03:56)

2 Become 1 (Single Version) (04:05)

Love Thing (03:39)

Last Time Lover (04:11)

Mama (05:05)

Who Do You Think You Are (04:01)

Something Kinda Funny (04:05)

Naked (04:26)

If U Can't Dance (03:49)



CD2

Wannabe (Dave Way Alternative Mix) (03:25)

Say You'll Be There (7-inch

2 Become 1 (Orchestral Version) (04:05)

Mama (Biffco Mix) (05:49)

Love Thing (12-inch Unlimited Groove Mix) (06:25)

Take Me Home (04:07)

Last Time Lover (Demo) (04:05)

Feed Your Love (04:36)

If U Can't Dance (Demo) (03:36)

Who Do You Think You Are (Demo) (03:49)

One of These Girls (03:33)

'Shall We Say Goodbye Then?' (00:53). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating the 25th anniversary of 'SPICE', the debut album by the biggest selling girl band of all time, the Spice Girls release an expanded deluxe edition out today via EMI/Universal Music.The iconic 'SPICE' album, released on the 4th November 1996, spent fifteen weeks at #1 on the Official UK Album Charts across four separate spells, spending more than a year in the Top 40. The album also topped the US Billboard 200 album chart and was #1 in thirteen other countries around the world. Since then, 'SPICE' has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, including more than 3 million in the UK alone (certified 10X platinum by the BPI) and 7.5 million in the US (certified 7X platinum by the RIAA). 'SPICE' was the third best-selling album of the decade in the UK.Curated by the Spice Girls themselves 'SPICE 25' brings together the original chart topping album with some of their favourite bonus tracks and B-sides, along with previously unreleased recordings from the Virgin archives. A collection rich in highlights, the album includes their four UK No.1 singles as well as a variety of remixes.To further celebrate the 25th anniversary, the iconic video for the band's smash hit debut single 'Wannabe' has been reimagined by Tom Burden of design studio We Are GROWNUP, to highlight the unforgettable lyrics from the song by creating, what is much more than, a lyric video. Going back to the original location of the 'Wannabe' music video, the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, the video features unique fonts for each of the five girls to symbolise their nicknames 'Baby','Ginger', 'Posh', 'Scary' and 'Sporty'. Check it out over on the band's YouTube channel.From the beginning of the 25th anniversary campaign, the band have wanted to celebrate the Spice Girls fans all around the world. Fans have been encouraged to tell their stories about how much the band have meant to them from 1996 to present day and, in homage to their loyalty, a selection of fans will appear in the official 'SPICE 25' online ads, bearing the personalised Spice mantra of their choosing.Some messages from the band:Emma - "From the first wannabe baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn't seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes and who have shared our dreams. It's been 25 years of pure magic. Spice Girls forever!!!"Geri - "To our diehard and loyal fans; without you there is no us - sending endless love and gratitude. Whoever you are, whatever your dreams - live them, be them. The Spice Girls motto is testament to that." Melanie B - "All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me - gay, straight, brown, black, shy or loud like me - to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves. All I hope - 25 years on - is that message has been heard loud and clear. It's true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit or put on Vic's iconic pout!" Melanie C - "25 years, wow! I have so many wonderful memories of writing, recording, promoting and touring this album and so many people to thank. This is the record that set us off on our incredible journey. A huge thank you to our fans and family all around the World. Thank you for always being there with your unrelenting support and making our dreams come true. My love and gratitude always." Victoria - "We couldn't let 25 years pass without thanking the fans for their incredible support. There are so many people who have played a part in the success of the Spice Girls throughout the years, you know who you are and we thank you."The 'SPICE 25' 2CD set comes in an A5 hardback booklet, with a collection of iconic images plus brand new messages from the girls. The set also includes a set of six Spice Girls postcards, featuring photographs by Tim Roney, taken in Paris in September 1996.The album is available in a number of other formats, including a Zoetrope picture disc and limited edition coloured vinyl and cassettes (containing the audio from the original album only), with each Girl having a specific colour that corresponds across both vinyl and cassette editions. The perfect collectors items for any Spice Girls fan!The full original album has also been recreated in Dolby Atmos/ Apple Spatial Audio. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that goes beyond the ordinary listening experience and puts you inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth.HERE'S THE STORY FROM A-Z... After their iconic 1996 debut single 'Wannabe' topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls' debut album 'Spice' went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group. The girls have gone on to sell more than 90 million records around the globe, releasing three studio albums and 11 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.Track-listing:CD1Wannabe (02:53)Say You'll Be There (03:56)2 Become 1 (Single Version) (04:05)Love Thing (03:39)Last Time Lover (04:11)Mama (05:05)Who Do You Think You Are (04:01)Something Kinda Funny (04:05)Naked (04:26)If U Can't Dance (03:49)CD2Wannabe (Dave Way Alternative Mix) (03:25)Say You'll Be There (7-inch Radio Mix) (04:09)2 Become 1 (Orchestral Version) (04:05)Mama (Biffco Mix) (05:49)Love Thing (12-inch Unlimited Groove Mix) (06:25)Take Me Home (04:07)Last Time Lover (Demo) (04:05)Feed Your Love (04:36)If U Can't Dance (Demo) (03:36)Who Do You Think You Are (Demo) (03:49)One of These Girls (03:33)'Shall We Say Goodbye Then?' (00:53).



