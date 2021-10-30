Of Monsters And Men Release My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition)





The album celebrates a decade since the arrival of their platinum-certified debut My Head Is An Animal. The release reflects the version of the album when it was first released in Iceland in 2011. The new version has a total of four tracks that were not on the 2012 US release, including two never-before-released songs: "



While "



Regarding this moment, the band commented: "It's been 10 years since the original edition of MHIAA was released in Iceland and because of that we wanted to do something special so we're releasing a 10th anniversary edition of the album as well as performing some fun live, intimate anniversary shows from Iceland from the venue where we played our first album release party ever. The track list matches the one from that first edition of the album that came out in Iceland in 2011 plus two unreleased bonus tracks that sort of got left behind when making the record.This album is how most of you got to know us and how we got to know you and for that we are forever grateful. Thank you to everyone that listened to and supported us this past decade. Here is to another 10 years! Love, OMAM"



Continuing the celebration of their anniversary the band recently announced their first and only live shows of 2021 and upcoming livestream shows: Of Monsters and Men: The 10 Year Anniversary Celebration of My Head Is An Animal where they will be performing four intimate shows at Gamla Bíó (the venue where they held the album release party for the album in 2011) on November 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. The band will play the album in its entirety as well as other OMAM favourites both older and newer. Tickets are on sale now HERE.



OMAM have also announced that these shows will be available to fans to stream virtually, airing December 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd.



Upon release in 2011, My Head Is An Animal scaled the Billboard Top 200, bowing at #6. It also boasted the quintuple-platinum "Little Talks," which became "the first song by an Icelandic band to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify," and the gold-selling "Dirty Paws." To date the album has been streamed nearly 5 billion times globally and was the starting point for the band's long career.



Since the start of the pandemic, the band has been keeping busy in Iceland. They released a cover of Post Malone's "Circles," in April 2020 that the band performed on The



In 2019, the group welcomed listeners into the embrace of their critically acclaimed third full-length album, FEVER DREAM. Not only did the record tally 80 million-plus total streams to date, but it also attracted acclaim from Billboard, NPR, The Line of Best Fit, Independent, Paste, and more.



OF MONSTERS AND MEN went from the talk of Iceland to the top of the global conversation on their 2011 debut, My Head Is An Animal which landed the band a performance on Saturday Night Live. The group appeared on official soundtracks for franchises such as The Hunger Games, The Walking Dead, and Beat Bugs, to name a few. In addition to performing at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Firefly, and beyond, they supported Florence + the Machine on a high-profile arena tour. In the midst of this rapid rise, 2015's Beneath The Skin bowed in the Top 3 of the Billboard Top 200 and the band had a coveted cameo in an episode of HBO's Game of Thrones in the same year.



My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

1.) Dirty Paws

2.) King and Lionheart

3.) Numb Bears

4.) Sloom

5.)

6.) From Finner

7.) Six Weeks

8.) Love Love Love

9.) Your Bones

10.) Lakehouse

11.) Yellow Light

12.) Sinking Man

13.) Phantom*

14.) Sugar In A Bowl*

*Never before released song. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multiplatinum Icelandic collective Of Monsters and Men release My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition) including two never before released songs: new single " Phantom " and "Sugar In A Bowl."The album celebrates a decade since the arrival of their platinum-certified debut My Head Is An Animal. The release reflects the version of the album when it was first released in Iceland in 2011. The new version has a total of four tracks that were not on the 2012 US release, including two never-before-released songs: " Phantom " and "Sugar In A Bowl." The anniversary album is also accompanied by commemorative merchandise, limited-edition vinyl, and a special Of Monsters and Men zine available as a special thank you for fans.While " Phantom " and "Sugar In A Bowl" are newly recorded songs, they are not new to the band. " Phantom " was first performed by Of Monsters and Men in 2010 at the renowned Músíktilraunir music competition. It was one of the two songs performed when they took home first place in the competition helping to jumpstart their career. The album features another unreleased track entitled "Sugar In A Bowl"—also composed and conceptualized over decade ago but never recorded.Regarding this moment, the band commented: "It's been 10 years since the original edition of MHIAA was released in Iceland and because of that we wanted to do something special so we're releasing a 10th anniversary edition of the album as well as performing some fun live, intimate anniversary shows from Iceland from the venue where we played our first album release party ever. The track list matches the one from that first edition of the album that came out in Iceland in 2011 plus two unreleased bonus tracks that sort of got left behind when making the record.This album is how most of you got to know us and how we got to know you and for that we are forever grateful. Thank you to everyone that listened to and supported us this past decade. Here is to another 10 years! Love, OMAM"Continuing the celebration of their anniversary the band recently announced their first and only live shows of 2021 and upcoming livestream shows: Of Monsters and Men: The 10 Year Anniversary Celebration of My Head Is An Animal where they will be performing four intimate shows at Gamla Bíó (the venue where they held the album release party for the album in 2011) on November 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. The band will play the album in its entirety as well as other OMAM favourites both older and newer. Tickets are on sale now HERE.OMAM have also announced that these shows will be available to fans to stream virtually, airing December 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd.Upon release in 2011, My Head Is An Animal scaled the Billboard Top 200, bowing at #6. It also boasted the quintuple-platinum "Little Talks," which became "the first song by an Icelandic band to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify," and the gold-selling "Dirty Paws." To date the album has been streamed nearly 5 billion times globally and was the starting point for the band's long career.Since the start of the pandemic, the band has been keeping busy in Iceland. They released a cover of Post Malone's "Circles," in April 2020 that the band performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (see performance here). In the fall of 2020, they released new original track "Visitor," which generated over 14 million streams worldwide and performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The performance was shot in Iceland in the landmark theater IÐNO in central Reykjavik. See the incredible performance here. The track was also remixed by indie darlings MUNA who gave new life to the track (listen here).In 2019, the group welcomed listeners into the embrace of their critically acclaimed third full-length album, FEVER DREAM. Not only did the record tally 80 million-plus total streams to date, but it also attracted acclaim from Billboard, NPR, The Line of Best Fit, Independent, Paste, and more. Clash Magazine claimed, "The songs also have an emotional content to them that is hard to ignore." Q Magazine praised it as "a dizzying rush of exuberance and emotion…their transformation into an arena-ready pop beast is complete." Notably, the single " Alligator " made history by completing "their quickest climb to #1 on the Adult Alternative Songs Airplay Chart," as reported by Billboard. In addition to selling out dates coast-to-coast on the FEVER DREAM Tour, the group delivered rapturous television performances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! ,The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Ellen.OF MONSTERS AND MEN went from the talk of Iceland to the top of the global conversation on their 2011 debut, My Head Is An Animal which landed the band a performance on Saturday Night Live. The group appeared on official soundtracks for franchises such as The Hunger Games, The Walking Dead, and Beat Bugs, to name a few. In addition to performing at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Firefly, and beyond, they supported Florence + the Machine on a high-profile arena tour. In the midst of this rapid rise, 2015's Beneath The Skin bowed in the Top 3 of the Billboard Top 200 and the band had a coveted cameo in an episode of HBO's Game of Thrones in the same year.My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:1.) Dirty Paws2.) King and Lionheart3.) Numb Bears4.) Sloom5.) Little Talks6.) From Finner7.) Six Weeks8.) Love Love Love9.) Your Bones10.) Lakehouse11.) Yellow Light12.) Sinking Man13.) Phantom*14.) Sugar In A Bowl**Never before released song.



