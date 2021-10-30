Yung Miami Of City Girls Steps Into Freaky Friday Alter Ego For New Single "Rap Freaks"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ready to heat up Halloween, multi-platinum superstar Yung Miami has taken aim at the men and women of the rap world with her flirty new record "Rap Freaks".



Miami fearlessly and unapologetically pushes the limits of taboo with the sensual new offering, which lands just in time for Halloween. "Rap Freaks" playfully doles out bold bars one after another punctuated by head-turning adlibs and a slippery and sexy flow. The visual by director Keemotion brings this fantasy to life in true raw fashion with the rap dominatrix putting the whole game in submission. The combination of her brash delivery, colorful lyrics, and provocative visuals are sure to leave jaws (and drawers) dropped.



On Thursday, Miami teased the internet with the single's red hot cover art, sparking widespread anticipation and excitement for the song's official arrival today. Expanding her empire, she launched a new web site careshaplease.com in tandem with the single. It offers fans access to exclusive merch and explicit photos. She also unveiled her limited-edition release sex-toy collaboration with Bedroom Kandi.



In addition to "Rap Freaks, Yung Miami also recently appeared on Quavo's new hit single "Strub Tha Ground" which posted up 3 million streams in just a week's time. A City Girl to her core, Miami continues making moves as one-half of the infamous duo with JT. City Girls' recent single "Twerkulator" (equipped with a video directed by Missy Elliot), received over a million views in just 24 hours and has already gone RIAA certified gold. After performing at the 2021 BET Awards and Rolling Loud Miami - along with select dates with some of rap's biggest names, the two are set to perform at the forthcoming Rolling Loud NYC festival this weekend.



