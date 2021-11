Meduza Enlist Global Chart Topper, Hozier, For New Single ''Tell It To My Heart'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling hitmakers Meduza and Hozier have linked up on new collaborative single " Tell It To My Heart ", out today. An emotion-steeped, atmospheric electronic masterpiece, " Tell It To My Heart " pairs the trademark sophisticated production firmly associated with Meduza, with Hozier's iconic soaring vocals. It follows the similarly rousing " Paradise ", Meduza's collaboration with another Irish chart topper, Dermot Kennedy, which has racked up over 400 million Spotify streams, and achieved platinum awards in multiple countries, peaking at #5 in the UK Singles charts. Meduza exploded onto the scene in 2019 with "Piece Of Your Heart (ft. Goodboys)", a seminal global smash which has clocked up over 1 billion combined streams since its release and received a Grammy nomination. The track went diamond, multi-platinum and gold worldwide, including in the UK, selling over 1.2 million units and peaking at #2 in the UK Singles Charts and #1 in the US Dance Charts. This was followed up by the equally successful " Lose Control ", a collaboration with UK artists Becky Hill and Goodboys, another global, multi platinum-selling hit, which clocked in at #11 in the UK Singles chart and has also amassed more than a billion streams alone. Hozier is a multi-platinum tour de force that burst onto the scene in 2013 with debut single " Take Me To Church " achieving multiple number 1's worldwide. He has since dropped multiple albums and singles, cementing his status as one of the world's foremost singer-songwriters, with a captivated fanbase craving every release.Two of the world's most talented musical acts have come together on an unquestionably stirring sonic masterpiece.