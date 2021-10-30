Introducing Goodbadugly: Three-Piece RnB Powerhouse Unveil Their Debut Track "Would You Mind"





The band's debut track, "Would You Mind," offers an intriguing preview of GOODBADUGLY's musical palette and marks only the beginning of what is to come from the three-piece. The 'too close to home' lyrics paired with luxurious vocals bring fans back to the days when the magic of RnB made you feel. With more on the horizon, GOODBADUGLY is positioned to be one of the next talked about RnB offering on and off the charts. Stay tuned for much more to come. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Introducing Toronto's hottest new RnB group: GOODBADUGLY. Comprised of Isaiah Peck, Malachi and Reeko Rieffe, the Toronto-based three-piece make their major label debut with the release of "Would You Mind" out today via MADE IN SAUGA/21 Entertainment/Universal Music.GOODBADUGLY radiates that nostalgic vibe of RnB's golden era of bands and musical collectives while delivering energy congruent with the times - both refreshing and smooth. You can hear this clearly on "Would You Mind," produced by Toronto's Keith Bell, an emerging Toronto based producer and Lincoln Blache founder of MADE IN SAUGA [BLK - FWM, Got It & Girls , Juno Nominated Runnin' by Doman & Gooding]. The song illustrates a seductive landscape, with each member crooning melodic descriptions of sensual serenades.GOODBADUGLY's grand entrance comes after months of sharing raw, soulful vocals by teasing original music and covers on social media. (Check out their cover of B5's " All I Do " on RNB Radar, HERE.) Recently signed to Universal Music Canada and managed by 21 Entertainment [Alessia Cara, Fefe Dobson Nelly Furtado], this young group brings unique and individual offerings to the table to create the rare grouping of three Black men making soulful RnB. Between the three rising stars, they have received recognition from OVO radio, Europe Vibe 105.5, Flow 93.5, features from Earmilk, Lyrical Lemonade and Elevator.The band's debut track, "Would You Mind," offers an intriguing preview of GOODBADUGLY's musical palette and marks only the beginning of what is to come from the three-piece. The 'too close to home' lyrics paired with luxurious vocals bring fans back to the days when the magic of RnB made you feel. With more on the horizon, GOODBADUGLY is positioned to be one of the next talked about RnB offering on and off the charts. Stay tuned for much more to come.



