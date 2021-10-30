Frederico Albanese Announces New Album Before And Now Seem Infinite Featuring Marika Hackman & Ghostpoet





Between before and now; between reality and imagination; between memory and remembering. Federico Albanese's stunning new album Before And Now Seems Infinite captures and inhabits these moments and passages of time. Each exquisitely rendered fusion of modern-classical and electronic hues with traces of jazz and avant-garde pop, is inspired by a specific memory and the suggestion that, in the words of French novelist Marcel Proust, "Remembrance of things past is not necessarily the remembrance of things as they were."



"There are multiple ways in which we perceive a memory," says Albanese, who grew up in Milan and now calls Berlin home. "We might remember things from different angles and give them different meanings. I find it interesting to explore the instant where we decide how we are going to remember something. And music is the vehicle I use to find these moments, to hold them in time."



Two special guest singers: Marika Hackman and Ghostpoet (Obaro Ejimiwe), British artists who, like Albanese, defy easy categorisation, feature on the album, itself proof that Albanese is a maverick presence in the modern classical universe, and a reflection of how Before And Now Seems Infinite is a step beyond his previous four albums.



"The Quiet Man" is the first single from Before And Now Seems Infinite. The music was inspired by Albanese's father. "In appearance perhaps not a quiet man, but he had a reserved side, which I never really understood, nor saw. We all have multiple personalities, some on the surface and others buried. My father was like that, or that's the way my mind decided to remember him. The structure of the piece embodies this idea, with multiple layers, some more melodic, others more obsessive."



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian composer and pianist Federico Albanese today announces his new album Before And Now Seems Infinite which will be released via Mercury KX/Universal Music on Feb 25th, 2022.

Before And Now Seems Infinite is Albanese's debut album for Universal Music Group's genre-defying imprint Mercury KX, following 2018's By The Deep Sea and his soundtrack to the 2019 documentary Twelve, with its timely themes of spirituality, ecology and community. Albanese is clearly on a roll, as the new album is his third diverse release on Mercury KX in nine months, following The Moments We Keep in July 2021, a collaborative EP with Irish/Norwegian singer-songwriter Tara Nome Doyle, and a spontaneously recorded solo piano EP Fredenwade - Teil I in October 2021.




