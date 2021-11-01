Justin Bieber Releases 'Rockin Around The Christmas Tree' Cover



Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Justin Bieber has released his new cover of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree".Global superstar Justin Bieber reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in eight months with his smash collaboration with The Kid Laroi, "Stay." Justin's eighth career #1 single, "Stay" has made history as Bieber becomes the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart.His certified-platinum smash hit " Peaches " debuted at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 and hit #1 on both the Top 40 and Rhythmic Airplay charts. " Peaches " - with over 1.5 billion streams worldwide - is the latest single from Justin's global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Justice opened at #1 streaming in 117 countries worldwide and has accumulated over 6 billion streams to date. With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners.



