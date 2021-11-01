New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Klankwerken gets back to KRZM Records for a new release: "Acidose EP".

The five tracks contained in this amazing Techno ep, "pH 1", "pH 2", "Bitter", "Acidose" and "Pyrosis", share a common taste for powerful grooves and huge synthesizer melodies, with dark ambiences and a dense atmosphere.

If you're looking for Techno weapons for your next dj set, "Acidose EP" is the one for you!

Out on KRZM Records on October the 29th, don't miss it!



https://soundcloud.com/klankwerken

https://www.instagram.com/klankwerken/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/612700649099603

https://www.soundcloud.com/krzm-records

https://www.instagram.com/krzmrecords/

https://www.facebook.com/krzmrecords

https://www.krzmrecords.com



