Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/11/2021

Klankwerken Gets Back To KRZM Records For A New Release: "Acidose EP"

Klankwerken Gets Back To KRZM Records For A New Release: "Acidose EP"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Klankwerken gets back to KRZM Records for a new release: "Acidose EP".
The five tracks contained in this amazing Techno ep, "pH 1", "pH 2", "Bitter", "Acidose" and "Pyrosis", share a common taste for powerful grooves and huge synthesizer melodies, with dark ambiences and a dense atmosphere.
If you're looking for Techno weapons for your next dj set, "Acidose EP" is the one for you!
Out on KRZM Records on October the 29th, don't miss it!

https://soundcloud.com/klankwerken
https://www.instagram.com/klankwerken/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/612700649099603
https://www.soundcloud.com/krzm-records
https://www.instagram.com/krzmrecords/
https://www.facebook.com/krzmrecords
https://www.krzmrecords.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0169830 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028128623962402 secs