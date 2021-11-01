Megan McKenna Is Special Guest On Michael Ball & Alfie Boe's Christmas UK & Ireland Arena Tour 2021





Talented singer-songwriter, Megan McKenna is best known for her reality TV appearances but, has most recently distanced herself from this and proven her musical talents after venturing into the music industry. This included exploring her passion for singing in a special documentary filmed in Nashville, after which she released her debut album Story of Me in 2018, with 2 singles hitting number one and two on iTunes, knocking



Megan's biggest break in the music industry came after winning The X Factor: Celebrity in November 2019. Her unique vocals, always perfectly pitched yet full of emotion and her alluring stage presence saw her sail through the competition with ease. Megan has proven her talents in the live arena too, completing two nationwide headline tours plus huge outdoor shows, performing on the main stage at this year's Isle of White festival. Fans will now be able to hear Megan live for themselves when she supports



Two of the greatest voices in the world, Michael and Alfie are back doing what they love the most, bringing their Christmas cheer across the U.K. and Ireland this November and December. Inspired by their Christmas album "Together at Christmas", the yuletide hit record saw Michael and Alfie breathe new life into favourites such as 'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas', 'Silent Night' and 'Have Yourself A Merry



'Together at Christmas' follows the phenomenal success of the duo's previous three duet albums, their debut 'Together', which became the UK's best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of



After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum over 10 years ago, it is the combination of their incredible voices, instant camaraderie and loveable personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.

Tickets on general sale at LiveNation.co.uk



WHO:

WHAT: Together At Christmas U.K. and Ireland



TOUR DATES:

29 Nov 2021 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

30 Nov 2021 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

02 Dec 2021 Brighton Centre

04 Dec 2021 Bournemouth Intl Centre

06 Dec 2021 Dublin 3Arena

07 Dec 2021 Belfast SSE Arena

09 Dec 2021 Leeds First Direct Arena

11 Dec 2021 Aberdeen P&J LIVE

12 Dec 2021 Glasgow Hydro

15 Dec 2021 Newcastle Utilita Arena

16 Dec 2021 Manchester AO Arena

18 Dec 2021 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

19 Dec 2021 London O2 Arena

21 Dec 2021 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Megan McKenna joins the music icons on their Together at Christmas U.K. and Ireland Arena tour this November and December, including a show at London's O2 Arena on 19th December 2021. Tickets on general sale at livenation.co.ukTalented singer-songwriter, Megan McKenna is best known for her reality TV appearances but, has most recently distanced herself from this and proven her musical talents after venturing into the music industry. This included exploring her passion for singing in a special documentary filmed in Nashville, after which she released her debut album Story of Me in 2018, with 2 singles hitting number one and two on iTunes, knocking Taylor Swift and Pink off the top of the chartMegan's biggest break in the music industry came after winning The X Factor: Celebrity in November 2019. Her unique vocals, always perfectly pitched yet full of emotion and her alluring stage presence saw her sail through the competition with ease. Megan has proven her talents in the live arena too, completing two nationwide headline tours plus huge outdoor shows, performing on the main stage at this year's Isle of White festival. Fans will now be able to hear Megan live for themselves when she supports Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on their upcoming Together at Christmas U.K. and Ireland tour this November and December.Two of the greatest voices in the world, Michael and Alfie are back doing what they love the most, bringing their Christmas cheer across the U.K. and Ireland this November and December. Inspired by their Christmas album "Together at Christmas", the yuletide hit record saw Michael and Alfie breathe new life into favourites such as 'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas', 'Silent Night' and 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', to name a few. Gregory Porter joins on 'The Christmas Song', and the duo perform the heart-warming 'My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours' - a brand new original song.'Together at Christmas' follows the phenomenal success of the duo's previous three duet albums, their debut 'Together', which became the UK's best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, 'Together Again' which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and 'Back Together' which landed them the No.2 spot in the Official Albums Chart. As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum over 10 years ago, it is the combination of their incredible voices, instant camaraderie and loveable personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.Tickets on general sale at LiveNation.co.ukWHO: Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, joined by very special guest Megan McKennaWHAT: Together At Christmas U.K. and Ireland Arena TourTOUR DATES:29 Nov 2021 Birmingham Resorts World Arena30 Nov 2021 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena02 Dec 2021 Brighton Centre04 Dec 2021 Bournemouth Intl Centre06 Dec 2021 Dublin 3Arena07 Dec 2021 Belfast SSE Arena09 Dec 2021 Leeds First Direct Arena11 Dec 2021 Aberdeen P&J LIVE12 Dec 2021 Glasgow Hydro15 Dec 2021 Newcastle Utilita Arena16 Dec 2021 Manchester AO Arena18 Dec 2021 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena19 Dec 2021 London O2 Arena21 Dec 2021 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.



