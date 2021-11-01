Tina Turner, Nate Mendel & Pat Smear Of Foo Fighters Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner, and rockers Nate Mendel and Pat Smear of the Foo Fighters have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the 36th annual Induction Ceremony that took place on October 30, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max.In early October, BMG proudly announced it had acquired Tina Turner's music interests and is also the proud music publishing home of Nate Mendel and Pat Smear of the Foo Fighters.Actress Angela Bassett, known for her Oscar-nominated performance as Tina Turner in the biographical film What's Love Got To Do With It inducted Turner into the Hall of Fame, introducing her by saying, "Her voice is instantly recognizable because it comes directly from her soul. She brings a depth of love to everything she does on and off the stage. Tina, welcome on your own to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 'You're simply the best'."While not attending the induction ceremony in-person, Turner accepted her award in the Rock Hall's 'Performer Category' via a video speech. This marked the second time she had been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame previously entering the Hall of Fame as part of Ike and Tina Turner.During her acceptance speech, Turner said, "If they're still giving me awards at 81, I must have done something right. I'm very happy to have this."Following, Country music artist Mickey Guyton, outfitted in a jean jacket and black leather dress performed her version of Turner's classic 'What's Love Got To Do With It' while Grammy award-winner H.E.R. and Country superstar Keith Urban delivered a tribute performing 'It's Only Love', a duet originally recorded with BMG artist Bryan Adams. Multi-Platinum pop superstar Christina Aguilera closed out the tribute with a sensational rendition of 'River Deep, Mountain High'. Paul McCartney presented the induction honors to the Foo Fighters, featuring BMG publishing clients Nate Mendel and Pat Smear who were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their contributions to the chart-topping rock group's success co-writing songs 'Times Like These', 'My Hero', 'Monkey Wrench', 'Learn To Fly', 'White Limo', and 'February Stars', among many others. Prior to their acceptance speech, the band performed several of their biggest hits, 'Best of You', 'My Hero' and 'Everlong', before teaming up with McCartney for the show's grand finale performance of 'Get Back'.



