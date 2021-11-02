Epic Celebrity Matchups And VERZUZ Gamez Experience Featuring Migos' Quavo, Offset & Takeoff In Gameplay And Live Musical Performance To Take Place November 3 In Downtown LA





The epic-themed event produced by VERZUZ and parent company Triller will feature a night of not-to-be-missed entertainment, including a live musical performance under a new VERZUZ GAMEZ banner by the GRAMMY®-nominated hip hop supergroup Migos, featuring members Quavo,



"Partnering with VERZUZ to create an unforgettable musical and gameplay experience is the perfect way to introduce Call of Duty: Vanguard to the world," said Tyler Bahl, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Activision. "It's going to be an incredible show, and we're thrilled we can share the excitement with our community."



"We're excited to join our friends at Call of Duty to create a cultural moment that will resonate with fans around the world," said Mahi de Silva, CEO of TrillerNet, parent company of Triller and VERZUZ. "We're also looking forward to growing our relationship with Activision, and our new VERZUZ GAMEZ platform we are launching soon, but the meantime, we can't wait to hit the battlefields in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It's going to be a massive hit."



Fans tuning in to the premiere broadcast on (name all access points) will also experience a live orchestra playing alongside the Vanguard campaign and as well as celebrities, Call of Duty League (CDL) pros, influencers and special guests all walking a first-of-its-kind "camo" carpet at the event.



The award-winning Call of Duty series returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, in which players will experience influential battles of World War II as they fight for victory across the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. In the Multiplayer mode, create and cement your legacy as Call of Duty's signature Multiplayer experience launches an all-out assault on all fronts. Witness the rise of the Special Forces as players drop into new locales with authentic World War II loadouts.



Call of Duty: Vanguard is available worldwide on November 5, 2021.



The November 3 event will stream live beginning at 6pm PDT on the following channels:

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/callofduty

Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/callofduty

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CallofDuty

Instagram: https://instagram.com/callofduty

Facebook: https://facebook.com/CallofDuty

FITE: https://www.fite.tv/live/entertainment/

