News
Country 02/11/2021

JT Brennan Releases New Single 'October & You'

JT Brennan Releases New Single 'October & You'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country riser JT Brennan rounded out the month of October with his addictive new single, "October & You."
The new single was co-written by Vibe City songwriter Jesse Slack (Jade Eagleson, Ryan Ottolini).
The single was produced by David Morris and mixed and mastered by Austin Shawn.

The new single debuted on Apple Country's Best New Songs and New In Country editorial playlist. JT's single was also featured on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Country.
Additionally, the new single was featured on Acadamy of Country Music's New Music Friday playlist, Country Swag's New Music playlist, and countless other playlists.






