In addition to musical performances, the event will feature a brief teaching and an introduction to Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling by Tibetan Buddhist meditation master Chökyi Nyima Rinpoche, who serves as the monastery's abbott. The 75-minute program will also include short videos showcasing the monastery, including the lives of young monks and nuns there, and the monastery's social work activities in and around the Kathmandu Valley, along with its satellite institutions around the world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cher is set to perform as part of WisdomSound, a benefit concert for the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery in Nepal with special guest Richard Gere, on November 8.The live-streamed global event will also feature performances by Laurie Anderson, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, Angelique Kidjo, Steve Miller Band, Gregory Porter and Maggie Rogers.WisdomSound premieres via Mandolin.com on November 8 at 8:00 P.M. EST. The program will be available for on-demand viewing through November 22 at 8:00 P.M. EST. Admission is free, and donations are suggested.The organizers of WisdomSound believe that the teachings of the Buddha offer powerful methods to deal with suffering, and guide people toward compassionate action. At Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery, monastics spend years practicing these powerful 2500-year-old methods, and then teach them in Nepal, online, and throughout the Shedrub Mandala's international network of centers and organizations. Compelled by the Buddha's teachings to care for others, the monastery also supports social action in Nepal-from providing traditional and secular education to young children from rural villages, to offering food packages to subsistence workers impacted by the pandemic, to supporting women's health and empowerment.In addition to musical performances, the event will feature a brief teaching and an introduction to Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling by Tibetan Buddhist meditation master Chökyi Nyima Rinpoche, who serves as the monastery's abbott. The 75-minute program will also include short videos showcasing the monastery, including the lives of young monks and nuns there, and the monastery's social work activities in and around the Kathmandu Valley, along with its satellite institutions around the world.



