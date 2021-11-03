"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" & "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" On Apple TV+



"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Joseph Kahn, a world renowned director of music videos and films ("Bodied Detention," "Torque"), and also servers as executive producer on this year's special. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The holidays are officially here as Apple and Mariah Carey today announced the Queen of Christmas' return to Apple TV+ with an all-new holiday event, "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," to sprinkle more magic around the world, and set to debut globally in December."Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" will bring multi-platinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning icon Carey together with Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy winning legend Kirk Franklin, for the first and only performance of their new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," on Apple TV+.The new single is available for pre order now at https://smarturl.it/FILAC.Get Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) here: https://amzn.to/3bG1B9jGet Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+ Original Soundtrack) here: https://amzn.to/3BEvh1dFollowing this magical moment, fans can watch Carey's star-studded, perennial smash-hit, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," which continues to bring holiday cheer around the world."Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Joseph Kahn, a world renowned director of music videos and films ("Bodied Detention," "Torque"), and also servers as executive producer on this year's special.



