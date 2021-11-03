Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 03/11/2021

"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" & "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" On Apple TV+
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The holidays are officially here as Apple and Mariah Carey today announced the Queen of Christmas' return to Apple TV+ with an all-new holiday event, "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," to sprinkle more magic around the world, and set to debut globally in December.
"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" will bring multi-platinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning icon Carey together with Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy winning legend Kirk Franklin, for the first and only performance of their new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," on Apple TV+.
Following this magical moment, fans can watch Carey's star-studded, perennial smash-hit, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," which continues to bring holiday cheer around the world.

"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Joseph Kahn, a world renowned director of music videos and films ("Bodied Detention," "Torque"), and also servers as executive producer on this year's special.






