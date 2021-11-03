A Special Night Of Music And Comedy Featuring Grammy-Nominated Artist CJ Hilton





Wednesday November 3rd marks the beginning of the 2021 Black Entertainment and Sports Entertainment Lawyers Association Annual Conference. The 5-day conference is being held at the Conrad Punta De Mita Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Closing out the conference on November 6th will be non-other than Guión Partners as the title sponsor for BESLA UNCUT. Featured as part of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion segment, BESLA UNCUT will be a special night of Comedy and Music that is said to have all those in attendance laughing and singing along all night.After all the panels and discussions BESLA UNCUT will be a way to unwind and have fun. Performances include standup comedians Kente Scott, Jazmyn W, and Crystal Powell. Also set to perform is the Baltimore, MD native Grammy-Nominated Producer, Singer and Song Writer CJ Hilton. This would be Hilton's return to the stage after taking a hiatus from the public eye to work on new music.




