Franz Ferdinand Announce Greatest Hits Album 'Hits To The Head'

Hits To The Head is available on CD, deluxe CD, double gatefold 2LP, limited edition indies only gatefold red 2LP, limited edition D2C exclusive gatefold gold 2LP vinyl and cassette. CD and LP formats feature extensive liner notes from JD Beauvallet (former editor of Les Inrockuptibles) and exclusive, unseen photographs. The album is also available digitally. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Franz Ferdinand have announced Hits To The Head, a 20-track greatest hits collection showcasing the world-conquering success of the band's career to date.Released on Friday March 11th 2022 on Domino, Hits To The Head also features two brand-new tracks "Billy Goodbye" and "Curious," produced by Alex Kapranos, Julian Corrie and Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, Madonna, Pet Shop Boys). The video for "Billy Goodbye" was directed by Diane Martel, Alex Kapranos and Ben Cole.Armed with an astute sense of what constitutes the "classic pop song" (famously proclaiming that they write music "to make girls dance to") the music of Franz Ferdinand continues to resonate globally, and over the course of nearly two decades they've become, commercially and critically, one of the biggest UK bands in the world, selling over 10 million albums, 1.2 billion streams to date, 14 platinum albums, winning Brit, Ivor Novello + Mercury Prize awards, Grammy nominations and selling 6 million tickets for their incendiary live show worldwide.Hits To The Head is available on CD, deluxe CD, double gatefold 2LP, limited edition indies only gatefold red 2LP, limited edition D2C exclusive gatefold gold 2LP vinyl and cassette. CD and LP formats feature extensive liner notes from JD Beauvallet (former editor of Les Inrockuptibles) and exclusive, unseen photographs. The album is also available digitally.



