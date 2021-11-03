Mat Kearney Announces 2022 Headline Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter and producer Mat Kearney
- 2.5+ BILLION streams across platforms - has announced 2022 dates for his rescheduled January Flower headline tour. Tickets are on sale this Friday and a full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.
The deluxe version of Mat Kearney's momentous 2021 studio album January Flower was released last month via Tomorrow Music
/ Virgin Music
and features brand-new tracks "Odds," "Save Me
" and "Still The One" in addition to album singles "Pontiac," "Anywhere With You," "Can't Look Back" and "I Don't Really Care."
Listen to the new album below:
Tour Dates:
February 23rd @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO
February 24th @ The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK
February 25th @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX
February 27th @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX
February 28th @ House of Blues in Dallas, TX
March 2nd @ The Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, TN
March 3rd @ Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN
March 5th @ Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH
March 7th @ 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, MI
March 8th @ Royal Oak Music
Theatre in Royal Oak, MI
March 10th @ Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI
April 14th @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN
April 15th @ Riviera Theater in Chicago, IL
April 16th @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN
April 20th @ Union Transfer
in Philadelphia, PA
April 21st @ The Town Hall in New York, NY
April 23rd @ Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA
April 24th @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC
April 25th @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC
April 27th @ The Orange
Peel in Asheville, NC
April 29th @ Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA
April 30th @The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, AL
May 2nd @Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR
May 3rd @ Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, IA
May 4th @ The Admiral in Omaha, NE
May 6th @ Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO
May 7th @ The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, UT
May 9th @ Knitting Factory Boise in Boise, ID
May 10th @ Knitting Factory Spokane in Spokane, WA
May 12th @ Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA
May 13th @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR
May 15th @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room in Stateline, NV
May 16th @ Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA
May 17th @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA
May 19th @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA
May 20th @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego, CA
May 21st @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ.