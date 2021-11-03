Mat Kearney Announces 2022 Headline Tour





The deluxe version of Mat Kearney's momentous 2021 studio album January Flower was released last month via Tomorrow

Listen to the new album below:



Tour Dates:

February 23rd @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

February 24th @ The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK

February 25th @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX

February 27th @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

February 28th @ House of Blues in Dallas, TX

March 2nd @ The Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, TN

March 3rd @ Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN

March 5th @ Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH

March 7th @ 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, MI

March 8th @ Royal Oak

March 10th @ Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI

April 14th @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN

April 15th @ Riviera Theater in Chicago, IL

April 16th @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

April 20th @ Union

April 21st @ The Town Hall in New York, NY

April 23rd @ Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA

April 24th @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

April 25th @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

April 27th @ The

April 29th @ Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA

April 30th @The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, AL

May 2nd @Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR

May 3rd @ Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, IA

May 4th @ The Admiral in Omaha, NE

May 6th @ Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO

May 7th @ The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, UT

May 9th @ Knitting Factory Boise in Boise, ID

May 10th @ Knitting Factory Spokane in Spokane, WA

May 12th @ Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA

May 13th @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR

May 15th @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room in Stateline, NV

May 16th @ Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA

May 17th @ The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA

May 19th @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA

May 20th @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay in San Diego, CA

