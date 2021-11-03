Nyak Cognac Announces Rapper Trina As Newest Global Brand Ambassador



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically-acclaimed music superstar Trina has been named the newest Global Brand Ambassador for NYAK Cognac. Trina joins famed rapper and entrepreneur Young M.A., as the brand's first official artist partnerships after acknowledging the African-American community's monumental breakthroughs in pop culture."I am proud to announce my new partnership with NYAK Cognac - as it is synonymous with both my music and lifestyle, says rapper, Trina. "I'm always the one that's making sure everyone else is having a good time, which usually involves having a good drink or two. It's important to align myself with brands that make sense - plus, this drink is smooth and the company is black owned."Business Mogul and CEO of Detroit Equities, Dennis McKinley, Former VP for Remy Cointreau, Patrick Charpentier, and Jerome Hyafil, a former EVP, Seagram's Spirits and Wines, formed a dynamic team to create NYAK Cognac, which is now the fastest-growing cognac brand in U.S. history with an unprecedented 1,000% annual growth rate. NYAK is now in the top 10 of leading cognacs and growing."Trina is an artist who has established herself as a dominant force in hip-hop," says Founder, Dennis McKinley. "She's one of the most consistent female rappers, who has also had career highlights in television ["Love & Hip Hop Miami"] and high-profile features with Mulatto, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Lil' Wayne and more - we are excited to have her onboard as a brand ambassador."McKinley's quote mimics hip hop magazine, XXL's proclamation of Trina as "the most consistent female rapper of all time.""NYAK is premium cognac, and I'm so happy to be a part of the family," Trina adds. "I'm looking forward to a long partnership that will allow everyone to truly experience this brand firsthand."NYAK and Trina kicked off the partnership with The Baddest Brunch in Miami on July 25, during Rolling Loud Weekend. The brunch also paid homage to the rapper's debut album, which was released 21 years ago.NYAK is 80 proof with a distinctive, finely graded VS and delicate distilled flavor that is perfect over ice. Its golden color with hints of amber heralds its complexity. The nose offers up delicious toasty oak notes (Bourbon vanilla, toasted bread) that stand out against a delightful peppery gourmet base (pear, grape, light honey).The brand's initial national rollout was expansive and included Florida, Texas, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Delaware, Tennessee and Connecticut. The brand has now officially added Missouri, Illinois and Maryland to its growing list of territories. NYAK is also gearing up to launch the Celebrate Success Artist Series. This series will feature the most dynamic, talented, free-thinking musicians, singers and emcees. The series will include live performances, exclusive video content and original social media visuals. Trina will begin appearing on behalf of NYAK Cognac across media platforms beginning this month. For more information, please visit: https://www.nyakcognac.com.



