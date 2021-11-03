Van Morrison Announces Seven New Concerts In January/ March/ April 2022



Throughout Morrison's illustrious career, he has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen's University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres - attested to the international reach of Van's musical art. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legendary Van Morrison proudly announces seven new UK concerts in January/March/April, 2022 which takes in two London shows on April 4th/5th 2022at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.Tickets go on-sale: 9.00am - Friday, November 5th, 2021UK DATES:JANUARY 202224th - Bristol Hippodrome27th/28th - Brighton DomeMARCH 202223rd - Edinburgh Playhouse24th - Gateshead SageAPRIL 20224th/5th - Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.Ticket prices are £75 / £65 & £45 with the exception of London where they are priced at £95 / £85 / £75 / £65 & £45.Tickets available from the venue direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline - www.ticketline.co.uk- 0844 888 9991Start time is 7:30pm in Brighton and London. Start time is 8pm in Bristol, Edinburgh and Gateshead.To date, Van Morrison has released 42 albums- his current 'Latest Record Project Vol 1' delves into his ongoing love of blues, R&B jazz and soul - to critical acclaim.Throughout Morrison's illustrious career, he has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen's University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres - attested to the international reach of Van's musical art.



