Toronto's Leading R&B Artist Sage Harris Returns With Sultry 'Let Me Know' Ft. Jagged Edge!



"A dream come true is an understatement to how honoured I feel to have a legendary R&B group whom I've admired for my whole life share a song with me. I will forever be grateful and hope the world and R&B lovers feel the same way about the song as I did making it." - Sage Harris



Brian Casey (member of Jagged Edge) and Sage met in Atlanta via good friend Markus



Working on the songwriting with Brian Casey and Benita Singh, Sage gave it the new title 'Let Me Know', and sent it over to Casey who enthusiastically responded "This is hard as steel!". With that firm sign of approval, the track was finalised by producers Jay Century, Nick Hernadez, Mark



Sage Harris has been engaged in music his whole life; singing since the age of five and dancing since the age of eleven. Growing up, his mother would sing songs around the house from artists that have been major influences on his career today, such as Brandy, Brian McKnight, Justin Timberlake, Luther Vandross,



Over the years releasing music, he's been cited for his broad vocal range, unique writing style and love for dancing. Yes, he's a classic triple-threat. Some of his most notable performances include the Harry



Most recently, Sage Harris released his debut EP, titled

www.instagram.com/sageharris

www.facebook.com/Officialsageharris New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saturday Life recording artist Sage Harris has teamed up with legendary Atlanta group Jagged Edge, who rose up in 1995 the the peak of R&B's golden era and now they're bringing forward a spin off of their iconic 'Where The Party At' (originally featuring Nelly)."A dream come true is an understatement to how honoured I feel to have a legendary R&B group whom I've admired for my whole life share a song with me. I will forever be grateful and hope the world and R&B lovers feel the same way about the song as I did making it." - Sage HarrisBrian Casey (member of Jagged Edge) and Sage met in Atlanta via good friend Markus Burns (Producer of Real Housewives Of Atlanta). Sage's mentor Preme (OVO/Reps Up artist) planted the seed of the idea that it would be awesome to flip a hit song for nostalgic R&B fans and it was the early 2000 chart-topper 'Where The Party At' that became the perfect fit.Working on the songwriting with Brian Casey and Benita Singh, Sage gave it the new title 'Let Me Know', and sent it over to Casey who enthusiastically responded "This is hard as steel!". With that firm sign of approval, the track was finalised by producers Jay Century, Nick Hernadez, Mark James and Sage Harris himself.Sage Harris has been engaged in music his whole life; singing since the age of five and dancing since the age of eleven. Growing up, his mother would sing songs around the house from artists that have been major influences on his career today, such as Brandy, Brian McKnight, Justin Timberlake, Luther Vandross, Keyshia Cole etc.Over the years releasing music, he's been cited for his broad vocal range, unique writing style and love for dancing. Yes, he's a classic triple-threat. Some of his most notable performances include the Harry Jerome Awards for the Mayor of Toronto and Prime Minister of Canada, his sold-out headline concert with Red Bull Canada and ICON Events and a performance at the collision tech conference on behalf of BMO Canada.Most recently, Sage Harris released his debut EP, titled Prince Hills, where he also unofficially broke a world record for being the first R&B artist to sing upside down. His new elevated sounds can be heard on countless radio stations and streaming platforms worldwide accumulating over 3 million streams and counting.www.instagram.com/sageharriswww.facebook.com/Officialsageharris



