Andy Grammer To Perform On An Upcoming Episode Of ABC's Hit Romance Reality Series "The Bachelorette"

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelorette," one lucky woman is offered the chance to find true love. An eligible bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she has found the one, will there be a proposal - and will she say yes? "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is set to perform in an upcoming episode of ABC's "The Bachelorette." The episode will feature a special performance of Grammer's hit Lease on Life for the newest Bachelorette, Michelle Young and one lucky suitor. This episode of "The Bachelorette," currently in its 18th season, is scheduled to air Tuesday, November 9, at 8/7c, on ABC.After appearing in the 25th season of "The Bachelor," Michelle Young immediately stole the bachelor's attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old fifth grade teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and is ready to find a man who is supportive and prepared to change the world with her.Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick you back up when you need it, affirm your potential, and encourage you to keep going. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes," "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)," gold single "I Found You," and the gold albums Andy Grammer and Magazines Or Novels. He has quietly generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When "Don't Give Up On Me" soundtracked ESPN's 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Reach, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award. Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Most recently, his 2019 offering, Naïve, arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Parade attested, "Each song on the album magically pinpoints its emotional target with brilliant composition and performance," and People hailed it as "touching." Once again, he makes a connection on his 2021 fifth full-length album led by the first song "Lease On Life."On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelorette," one lucky woman is offered the chance to find true love. An eligible bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she has found the one, will there be a proposal - and will she say yes? "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.



