Hillsboro Rapper J'Moris Releases Stylish Music Video For "Activated"





"



Like a suave, street-wise prodigy of



Growing up in Fort Worth,



"My family moved to Hillsboro, Texas, to try and get away, but to no avail. The crack epidemic consumed Hillsboro also. Watching my loved ones fall victim to the drugs or the streets, I felt I only had one choice. Use them both to my advantage & find a way out. My older brother, Crunch, looked out for me a lot. He never wanted me in the streets but he also knew the outcome was inevitable. He showed me how to finesse the game more, how to be apart of the game but also be hands off.. Unseen.. The lessons he taught me molded me into who I am today and also gave me the opportunities to graduate high school. Something he, or my little brother J Hodge, never did."



"I tell God to watch out for me while I chase the route of evil…" (from 'Extra')



J'Moris's no-holds-barred style is equal parts finesse and blunt force, inspired by hip hop greats/moguls like



After "Blac Amerikkka", J'Moris released a double single featuring "Blac Love", a poetic, confessional ode to black women everywhere, and the hard-hitting instant classic "Ball". Next he announced the release of "Not For Everybody", featuring boozy r&b/trap love jam "Not For Everybody" and heavy hip hop banger showcasing masterful hooks "



Moris launched his own

"





Like a suave, street-wise prodigy of



A self-dubbed 'product of environment', J'Moris has been drawn to music since he was a young boy. While battling the trials and tribulations of life, he's always found music to be an unrivaled outlet of expression. During his college venture at Lamar University, Moris co-founded the organization Tru Misfitz. Continuing to maneuver more into the music industry, Moris found his southern influence played a heavy part in what he does, deeply embedded in his music and persona.



Growing up in Fort Worth,

"My family moved to Hillsboro, Texas, to try and get away, but to no avail. The crack epidemic consumed Hillsboro also. Watching my loved ones fall victim to the drugs or the streets, I felt he only had one choice. Use them both to My advantage & find a way out. My older brother, Crunch, looked out for me alot. He never wanted me in the streets but he also knew the outcome was inevitable. He showed me how to finesse the game more, how to be apart of the game but also be hands off.. Unseen.. The lessons he taught me molded me into who I am today and also gave me the opportunities to graduate high school. Something he, or my little brother J Hodge, never did."

"I tell God to watch out for me while I chase the route of evil..." (from 'Extra')



J'Moris's no-holds-barred style is equal parts finesse and blunt force, inspired by hip hop greats/moguls like



J'Moris has released 5 EP's, 7 singles, and a full-length album, Blac February (released Feb 7,2020), an autobiographical 15-track collection that flows like a classic. Moris followed up the success of Blac February by releasing 2 singles with accompanying music videos, "Off The Porch" and "Blac Amerikkka", the latter featuring fellow Hillsboro MC's 254 Assassin and D. Hewitt in a scathing indigtment of racial inequality in the United States.



After "Blac Amerikkka", J'Moris released a double single featuring "Blac Love", a poetic, confessional ode to black women everywhere, and the hard-hitting instant classic "Ball". Next he announced the release of "Not For Everybody", featuring boozy r&b/trap love jam "Not For Everybody" and heavy hip hop banger showcasing masterful hooks "



Moris launched his own

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihnqYxO2L2Q

bdiamondmg.com

www.bdmgclothing.com

open.spotify.com/track/3PmJyAFMiN48SaIgWM3AnK?si=80c193bfab424f7e

www.instagram.com/jmoris

twitter.com/J_Moris

twitter.com/J_Moris New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hillsboro rapper and storyteller J'Moris continues a steady stream of new releases with the trap-heavy banger " Activated ", out October 18, 2021 independently. Accompanying the new single is a stylish official music video directed and edited by Artist Named CHI. The video parodies the "Steve Urkel" character and 90's classic movie " Friday ". Activated " finds the Central Texas area artist completely at home weaving together complex bars over dream-like piano and downtempo rap beats by Supamario Beats. J'Moris sounds unaffected by the outside world and is feeling himself on this energizing track.Like a suave, street-wise prodigy of Master P and Gucci Mane, Hillsboro, Texas Rapper J'Moris's style is all realness, dripping with heavyweight swagger and southern grit. A self-dubbed 'product of environment', J'Moris has been drawn to music since he was a young boy. While battling the trials and tribulations of life, he's always found music to be an unrivaled outlet of expression. During his college venture at Lamar University, Moris co-founded the organization Tru Misfitz. Continuing to maneuver more into the music industry, Moris found his southern influence played a heavy part in what he does, deeply embedded in his music and persona.Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas during the 90's exposed J'Moris to a lot growing up. The drugs, pimps & thugs flooded the streets."My family moved to Hillsboro, Texas, to try and get away, but to no avail. The crack epidemic consumed Hillsboro also. Watching my loved ones fall victim to the drugs or the streets, I felt I only had one choice. Use them both to my advantage & find a way out. My older brother, Crunch, looked out for me a lot. He never wanted me in the streets but he also knew the outcome was inevitable. He showed me how to finesse the game more, how to be apart of the game but also be hands off.. Unseen.. The lessons he taught me molded me into who I am today and also gave me the opportunities to graduate high school. Something he, or my little brother J Hodge, never did.""I tell God to watch out for me while I chase the route of evil…" (from 'Extra')J'Moris's no-holds-barred style is equal parts finesse and blunt force, inspired by hip hop greats/moguls like Master P ("his grind was great", says Moris), Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, T.I., Kevin Gates, Nipsey Hussle & Biggie Smalls. J'Moris has released 5 EP's, 7 singles, and a full-length album, Blac February (released Feb 7,2020), an autobiographical 15-track collection that flows like a classic. Moris followed up the success of Blac February by releasing 2 singles with accompanying music videos, "Off The Porch" and "Blac Amerikkka", the latter featuring fellow Hillsboro MC's 254 Assassin and D. Hewitt in a scathing indictment of racial inequality in the United States.After "Blac Amerikkka", J'Moris released a double single featuring "Blac Love", a poetic, confessional ode to black women everywhere, and the hard-hitting instant classic "Ball". Next he announced the release of "Not For Everybody", featuring boozy r&b/trap love jam "Not For Everybody" and heavy hip hop banger showcasing masterful hooks " Special ", both released on May 14, 2021.Moris launched his own Black Diamond Music Group brand complete with an apparel/merchandise line. Mens and womens styles are available. Activated " is now available on major streaming platforms. Watch the " Activated " music video on Youtube.Like a suave, street-wise prodigy of Master P and Gucci Mane, Hillsboro, Texas Rapper J'Moris's style is all realness, dripping with heavyweight swagger and southern grit.A self-dubbed 'product of environment', J'Moris has been drawn to music since he was a young boy. While battling the trials and tribulations of life, he's always found music to be an unrivaled outlet of expression. During his college venture at Lamar University, Moris co-founded the organization Tru Misfitz. Continuing to maneuver more into the music industry, Moris found his southern influence played a heavy part in what he does, deeply embedded in his music and persona.Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas during the 90's exposed J'Moris to a lot growing up. The drugs, pimps & thugs flooded the streets."My family moved to Hillsboro, Texas, to try and get away, but to no avail. The crack epidemic consumed Hillsboro also. Watching my loved ones fall victim to the drugs or the streets, I felt he only had one choice. Use them both to My advantage & find a way out. My older brother, Crunch, looked out for me alot. He never wanted me in the streets but he also knew the outcome was inevitable. He showed me how to finesse the game more, how to be apart of the game but also be hands off.. Unseen.. The lessons he taught me molded me into who I am today and also gave me the opportunities to graduate high school. Something he, or my little brother J Hodge, never did.""I tell God to watch out for me while I chase the route of evil..." (from 'Extra')J'Moris's no-holds-barred style is equal parts finesse and blunt force, inspired by hip hop greats/moguls like Master P ("his grind was great", says Moris), Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, T.I., Kevin Gates, Nipsey Hussle & Biggie Smalls.J'Moris has released 5 EP's, 7 singles, and a full-length album, Blac February (released Feb 7,2020), an autobiographical 15-track collection that flows like a classic. Moris followed up the success of Blac February by releasing 2 singles with accompanying music videos, "Off The Porch" and "Blac Amerikkka", the latter featuring fellow Hillsboro MC's 254 Assassin and D. Hewitt in a scathing indigtment of racial inequality in the United States.After "Blac Amerikkka", J'Moris released a double single featuring "Blac Love", a poetic, confessional ode to black women everywhere, and the hard-hitting instant classic "Ball". Next he announced the release of "Not For Everybody", featuring boozy r&b/trap love jam "Not For Everybody" and heavy hip hop banger showcasing masterful hooks " Special ", both released on May 14, 2021.Moris launched his own Black Diamond Music Group brand complete with an apparel/merchandise line. Mens and womens styles are available here: https://www.bdmgclothing.com.www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihnqYxO2L2Qbdiamondmg.comwww.bdmgclothing.comopen.spotify.com/track/3PmJyAFMiN48SaIgWM3AnK?si=80c193bfab424f7ewww.instagram.com/jmoristwitter.com/J_Moristwitter.com/J_Moris



