James Blake Releases Music Video For "Famous Last Words"

The GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer James Blake uncovers the music video for "Famous Last Words." It stands out as the latest single from his critically acclaimed 2021 album, Friends That Break Your Heart, out now via Republic Records. The album notably marks Blake's first new full-length album in three years. Right out of the gate, it attracted universal applause. In the cinematic visual for "Famous Last Words," Blake wakes up in a hospital bed, removing his oxygen mask to sing the first verse. The camera follows him on a surreal journey through the night before he finds peace once again. It eloquently captures the tension and release of the album opener and continues a tradition of provocative and powerful visuals. Not to mention, "Famous Last Words" has already amassed over 6 million streams with NME calling it "pulsating" and Stereogum noted, "'Famous Last Words,' features pulsing synths that gradually swell into grand orchestral majesty." Earlier this Fall, James Blake announced his 2022 UK and Europe tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 11-show tour will kick off on April 30th in Glasgow at the O2 Academy and wrap with a final show at London's Alexandra Palace on May 17th. Tickets are on-sale now via JamesBlakeMusic.com. FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART Tour Dates: *New tour date Saturday, April 30, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy* Sunday, May 1, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo* Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal* Friday, May 6, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen* Saturday, May 7, 2022 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall* Monday, May 9, 2022 - Paris, FR - Salle Pleyel* Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli* Thursday, May 12, 2022 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli* Friday, May 13, 2022 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal* Sunday, May 15, 2022 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy* Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace* ^Not a Live Nation Date The GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer unassumingly operates as the enigmatic engine behind some of the most influential albums of the 21st century. He produced choice cuts on Frank Ocean's Blonde and Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. as well as JAY-Z's 4:44 and Beyoncé's Lemonade—to which he also lent his voice in both cases. Feature appearances span "Stop Trying to Be God" with Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi on Travis Scott's epic ASTROWORLD and "King's Dead" with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future from the chart-dominating Black Panther: The Album. The latter not only went triple-platinum, but it also earned Blake his first GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance." Simultaneously, he emerged as pop's most celebrated outlier with his dynamic solo output. He introduced a singular sound on 2011's James Blake. Awarding the record a rare 9.0-out-of-10 score, Pitchfork crowned it one of "Top 100 Albums of the Decade So Far (2010-2014)." On its heels, the 2013 Overgrown illustrated his rare magnetic ability to align the likes of Brian Eno and RZA on the same project. It notably received the 2013 Mercury Prize and secured Blake's "Best New Artist" nomination at the GRAMMY® Awards. After 2016's The Colour In Anything, he reached new critical and commercial peaks with Assume Form during 2019. It bowed at #21 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his highest entry to date. Beyond clocking 300 million cumulative streams in under a year, it garnered the GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Alternative Album" and graced "Best of 2019" lists for outlets including Time Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, DJ Booth, and Esquire. Since then, Blake has treated fans to Instagram live performances, new music sneak peaks and two critically acclaimed EPs; Before and Covers. The artist entertained fans through COVID-19, while live music was put on hold. Additionally, he oversees 1-800 Dinosaur, which spans a club night, record label, and radio show. As he prepares his fifth album, James Blake's shadow over popular music only continues to grow.




