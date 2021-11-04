U2 Release New Track "Your Song Saved My Life" From Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sing 2





The band have contributed to numerous movie soundtracks over the years and have been nominated twice in the Best Original Song category. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A new U2 track titled 'Your Song Saved My Life' is out today. 'Your Song Saved My Life', the first new music from the band since 2019, is taken from the Sing 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, set for release by Illumination, Universal Pictures and Republic Records on Friday, December 17, 2021. The track was previewed on the band's official TikTok channel yesterday ahead of a first official play by BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley this evening.The soundtrack accompanies Sing 2, the sequel to Illumination's much-loved Sing (2016), which opens in cinemas on 22 December and will see Bono make his animated film debut as the voice of Clay Calloway.The band have contributed to numerous movie soundtracks over the years and have been nominated twice in the Best Original Song category.



