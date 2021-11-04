In Celebration Of Her Exceptional New Album 'Thank You' Diana Ross Surprises Fans With Brand New Music Video - Her First In Over A Decade & Photo Reveal









The opening and title track on 'Thank You', the highly-anticipated and very personal new album from Ms. Ross, sets the tone for a record curated with the theme of gratitude throughout. This - the singer, actress, producer and style icon's 25th studio album - consists entirely of brand new, all-exclusive material and, with its songs of happiness, appreciation and joy, is dedicated to her audiences over the years.



Talking about her inspiration behind the album, Ms. Ross explains how her love of singing kept her in good spirits during these unusual times: "I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day. It's an album of great appreciation for life, and for all of you."



She continues: "For me there was an urgency in making a meaningful album, working with what is happening now in our world. Through the power of music we are creating a new kind of conversation that supports our choices and the decisions that we make."



The album features irrepressible upbeat numbers that lead you straight to the dancefloor, such as first single 'Thank You', 'Tomorrow', and second single 'If the World Just Danced', with which Ms. Ross literally got people around the globe dancing together with a fan-led music video.



Her new music video for 'All Is Well' offers a moment of reflection - encouraging fans to take comfort in small joys. As Ms. Ross sings in the opening line: There's beauty all around you, right on display / Try your best to say, 'thank you,' each and every day.



Alongside this stand-out track, 'All Is Well', are the many tender ballads 'Time To Call', 'Just In Case', 'The Answer's Always Love' and 'Count On Me'. Ross' voice is always recognisable in these beautiful melodies, proving yet again that she does this like no-one else.



Recorded in her home studio, Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on all the tracks with award-winning songwriters and producers including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent,







"I would like to thank the Decca team for their incredible support, especially Sam Mumford" - Diana Ross

"It's wonderful to have her back" Daily Telegraph

"The enduring quality of her voice is undeniable" Daily Mail

"Euphoric" Mojo

"It's an album to lip-synch for your life to" Uncut

"No one's better placed than Ross herself to remind us how good she can be" Classic Pop



'Thank You' - Track Listing:

Thank You

If the World Just Danced

All Is Well

In Your Heart

Just In Case

The Answer's Always Love

Let's Do It

I Still Believe

Count On Me

Tomorrow

Beautiful Love

Time To Call

Come Together New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Now is the time… with the release of her extraordinary new album Thank You this Friday, the legendary Diana Ross shows her appreciation to fans with a brand new music video for the song 'All Is Well'. Directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ms. Ross' sons, Evan Ross (producer) and Ross Naess (photography), the music video is her first in over a decade. Also revealed is a stunning new photograph of the star, artfully captured at the shoot. This marks not only the release of the Thank You album this week on Decca Records/Universal Music Group/Universal Music, but the new single 'I Still Believe' - an uplifting song about love, hope and positivity - available today. Diana Ross says of the video: "My sons gave me the confidence and encouragement to make this video. After spending almost two years not performing and not being in front of the camera, they supported me in easing back into being around lots of people. These three people really took care of me: Evan Ross (producer), Amanda Demme (director), Ross Naess (photography), and so many others. I am filled with appreciation for the work that they all did to make this happen."The opening and title track on 'Thank You', the highly-anticipated and very personal new album from Ms. Ross, sets the tone for a record curated with the theme of gratitude throughout. This - the singer, actress, producer and style icon's 25th studio album - consists entirely of brand new, all-exclusive material and, with its songs of happiness, appreciation and joy, is dedicated to her audiences over the years.Talking about her inspiration behind the album, Ms. Ross explains how her love of singing kept her in good spirits during these unusual times: "I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day. It's an album of great appreciation for life, and for all of you."She continues: "For me there was an urgency in making a meaningful album, working with what is happening now in our world. Through the power of music we are creating a new kind of conversation that supports our choices and the decisions that we make."The album features irrepressible upbeat numbers that lead you straight to the dancefloor, such as first single 'Thank You', 'Tomorrow', and second single 'If the World Just Danced', with which Ms. Ross literally got people around the globe dancing together with a fan-led music video.Her new music video for 'All Is Well' offers a moment of reflection - encouraging fans to take comfort in small joys. As Ms. Ross sings in the opening line: There's beauty all around you, right on display / Try your best to say, 'thank you,' each and every day.Alongside this stand-out track, 'All Is Well', are the many tender ballads 'Time To Call', 'Just In Case', 'The Answer's Always Love' and 'Count On Me'. Ross' voice is always recognisable in these beautiful melodies, proving yet again that she does this like no-one else.Recorded in her home studio, Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on all the tracks with award-winning songwriters and producers including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White and Nathanial Ledgewick. Diana Ross has been called a trailblazer, a leader, an icon, and a legend, and with 'Thank You' she wants to give her fans "The Best of The Best"."I would like to thank the Decca team for their incredible support, especially Sam Mumford" - Diana Ross"It's wonderful to have her back" Daily Telegraph"The enduring quality of her voice is undeniable" Daily Mail"Euphoric" Mojo"It's an album to lip-synch for your life to" Uncut"No one's better placed than Ross herself to remind us how good she can be" Classic Pop'Thank You' - Track Listing:Thank YouIf the World Just DancedAll Is WellIn Your HeartJust In CaseThe Answer's Always LoveLet's Do ItI Still BelieveCount On MeTomorrowBeautiful LoveTime To CallCome Together



