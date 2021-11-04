ITV Will Present An Audience With Adele Concert Special





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ITV has announced An Audience With Adele, a primetime special featuring Adele performing her new #1 hit, " Easy On Me ", as well as other new tracks from her highly-anticipated upcoming album, "30". Her first release since 2015, "30" is set to be released on November 19.ITV has revealed that the one-night-only concert will be filmed lived at the London Palladium. It will also include performance of her classic songs, such as " Hello ", " Someone Like You ", and "Rolling in the Deep". The audience will consist of her friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, actors, athletes, and more.In addition to the ITV concert, CBS will present Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years. The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. To be filmed in Los Angeles, the special will include some of Adele's chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs. Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and " Hello " won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for " Skyfall ", a James Bond theme song.



