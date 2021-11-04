Randy Travis To Release 'An Old Time Christmas (Deluxe Edition)'



He has been a member of the cast of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. In 2017, Randy was honored with a wax figure at New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Randy Travis will release a deluxe edition of his classic Christmas album An Old Time Christmas on November 19 featuring three never-before-released songs.The album, originally released in 1989, is certified Gold by the RIAA and is the first Christmas record Travis ever released, kicking off his longtime association with the Holiday season. The Country Music Hall of Fame member has had countless songs become Christmas standards and has been featured in movie classics like "Annabelle's Wish" and "A Holiday to Remember." An Old Time Christmas (Deluxe Edition) will be available for preorder on November 12.In addition to the album release, Travis will celebrate his 35th Anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with a special appearance on December 11. The Opry's lineup for that evening's show includes Jon Pardi, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce and Don Schlitz, with more to be announced. Randy Travis was inducted as a member of the Opry on December 20, 1986 at age 27.With lifetime sales in excess of 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers of all time and a recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2016. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People's Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors.In addition, three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: "On the Other Hand" (1986), "Forever and Ever Amen" (1987) and " Three Wooden Crosses " (2002). To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top-10 smashes and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows to his credit. Four of his albums are Gold Records. Four are Platinum. One has gone Double Platinum. One is Triple Platinum and another is Quintuple Platinum. In 2004, Randy was honored with his own star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is honored on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, TN.He has been a member of the cast of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. In 2017, Randy was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds™ Nashville. Since his near fatal stroke in 2013, with the help of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, Randy continues to make improvements in his speaking, walking, and yes, singing. With the help of author Ken Abraham, he released his critically-acclaimed memoir in 2019, Forever and Ever, Amen. Today, Randy is looking forward to releasing the remastering of his historic debut album Storms Of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) in September 2021.



