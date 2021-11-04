Sociable Soccer PC & Console Release Date Confirmed





The game, designed by Sensible Soccer creator Jon Hare, will be made available by KPL globally for Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 4/5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, in addition to a full Steam release.



Sociable Soccer was originally released in 2019 via Apple Arcade for iOS, where it has built up a huge following of fans for its fast, arcade-style, intuitive gameplay, complete with multiplayer head-to-heads and collectible player cards.



The highly anticipated console and PC versions of the game will offer the same great player experiences and more, including:

Enhanced graphics and animations

Enhanced gameplay, strategy & AI

Collectible legend players per club

Challenges and battle pass system

Improved PVP matchmaking & customisable difficulty

Update to all 1,000 teams & 30,000 players for 21/22 season



Meanwhile, gamers who bought the previously available Early



KPL Head of Publishing Darryl Still offered: "We're absolutely thrilled to be working with Jon Hare and Tower Studios to bring Sociable Soccer to PC and console platforms. The game has been a huge success on mobile and we can't wait to introduce it to new audiences around the world."

Tower Studios CEO Jon Hare said: "Sociable Soccer has been a labour of love since we first started working on the game as a PC title in 2015. With the game firmly established on Apple Arcade we've found the perfect partner in KPL to take it to Steam, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. We've always thought of Sociable Soccer as an organic football franchise - and it's going to be growing more over the next few years."

