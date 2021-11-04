New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's true that nowadays, one doesn't need to be rich to enjoy the thrills of a casino. There are countless affordable options, both online and land-based. Still, a casino's true vocation is to be a playground for the rich. That's why so many celebrities enjoy it so much. Athletes, actors, and billionaires have in common a lot of money to spare, and luxurious casinos are just the place to spend it in style. In this article, we'll have a peek at the most extravagant gambling habits of top celebrities. Starry Venues If you want to spend a night among the stars, you better get your wallet ready. Those celebrities only go to the most luxurious and expensive venues and often play at exclusive tables. However, if you don't "feel like" doing so, you can still have a great casino experience at Mobil casino as a good starting point. Have a look at the Top 20 celebrities that love gambling below. Ben Affleck: the multi-talented actor is also a professional blackjack and poker player, with several prizes on the belt. Tobey Maguire: after losing to Ben Affleck at Omaha, Spider-Man won the Hollywood Park Casino tournament in 2004. Matt Damon: Johnny Chan trained him to prepare for his character in Rounders, and he hasn't stopped playing since. Paris Hilton: Paris isn't a professional player, but she's a frequent one. She's commonly spotted in Las Vegas. Jennifer Tilly: the actress started playing poker for a TV show and never stopped. She won the 2005 WSP. Charles Barkley: the basketball star isn't as lucky on the casino tables. He's reportedly lost about $10 million already. Gladys Knight: the singer is an avid card player. She's often seen in Vegas, playing blackjack and baccarat. Brad Pitt: like other examples, he started playing for a movie character and just kept playing. George Clooney: Clooney was with Brad Pitt in Ocean's 11, but he's been a passionate gambler much before it. Hugh Hefner: although already deceased, the Playboy founder gambled so much that he still deserves a place here. Tiger Woods: the legendary golfer is also a high-roller, and is known for his passion for blackjack. Derren Brown: the magician who won the lottery, is so lucky that all casinos in England banned him. Pamela Anderson: the controversial actress is a keen poker player. She's married to a professional player, Rick Solomon. Floyd Mayweather Jr.: the boxer lovers high rolling in sports and casinos. He's also an aggressive gambler. Charlie Sheen: the actor is infamous for his gambling habits, among other addictions, having lost a lot of money. John Daly: the golfer isn't a very fortunate gambler. Apparently, he's lost about $65 million already. Shannon Elizabeth: you may remember her from American Pie, playing Nadia. Now, she plays poker professionally. Ray Romano: the stand-up comedian, is also an accomplished poker player. He's won the WSP several times. Michael Jordan: it's hard to tell how much the basketball legend has already lost, but it's undoubtedly in the house of millions. Allen Iverson: the former basketball star, is a grim reminder of the perils of not playing responsibly.



