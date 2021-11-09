Il Volo Sings Morricone Album Available Now; North American Tour Kicks Off March 4, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The superstar Italian trio IL VOLO releases their highly anticipated new album IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE (Sony Masterworks), available everywhere now. Endorsed by Ennio Morricone's family, IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE is a dedication to the beloved Maestro and an exciting journey through the art and music of one of the greatest composers of the 20th century. In support of the new album, the trio will head out on the road once again on a 25-date North American tour, tickets for which will be available on Friday, November 12. Additionally, the TV broadcast special, Il Volo: Tribute to Ennio Morricone, will make its premiere on PBS stations nationwide beginning November 27. Check your local listings for airdates & times here.
Of the new album, Il Volo
shares: "We are very proud to continue Ennio Morricone's legacy by sharing the beauty of his Italian melodies through our voices with a new generation."
IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE is comprised of 14 songs that recall the Maestro's legendary melodies from "The Ecstasy of Gold" (from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly), featuring new lyrics written specifically for the trio by Ennio Morricone's son, Andrea Morricone to "Your Love
" (from Once Upon a Time in the West). Another highlight is "I colori dell'amore" ("The Colors of Love"), an unreleased track composed by Andrea for the trio, which was unexpectedly performed live for the first time at The Arena
di Verona
on June 5, 2021. Rounding out the album is "E più ti penso" ("The More I Think of You"), a medley of Ennio Morricone's scores from the films Once Upon a Time in America
and Malèna, a nod to the trio's live performance of the song with the Maestro at Piazza del Popolo in Rome in 2011. It also features three artist collaborations: violinist David
Garrett on "La Califfa" ("The Lady Caliph"), HAUSER from 2CELLOS on "Se" ("If") and trumpet player Chris Botti
on "Come Sail Away."
In celebration of their new album, Il Volo
will also embark on a world tour, which kicks off in North America
on March 4, 2022 in Canada and continues to the United States beginning March 11. The 25-date North American tour will include stops at iconic venues like Radio
City Music
Hall in New York, Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. Tickets for the tour will be available everywhere Friday, November 12. Il Volo
will be offering a range of VIP packages including exclusive merchandise, a pre-show soiree, and meet and greet and photo with the trio. For the latest in touring news and ticketing information, please visit ilvolomusic.com.
On IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE, audiences can expect to delight in the unforgettable melodies by the celebrated conductor, musician, and composer of some of the greatest film soundtracks in the history of international cinema together with the trio's unique voices.
IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE ALBUM TRACKLIST:
The Ecstasy of Gold (from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly")
Your Love (from "Once Upon a Time in the West")
Nella fantasia feat Andrea Griminelli (from "Mission")
Metti una sera a cena (from "Love Circle")
Se feat. HAUSER (from "Cinema Paradiso")
La Califfa feat. David
Garrett (from "Lady Caliph")
Conradiana (from "Nostromo")
E più ti penso (from "Once Upon a Time in America/ Malèna")
Se telefonando
Come Sail Away feat. Chris Botti
Would He Even No Me Know? (from "Cinema Paradiso")
Amalia por amor
Here's To You (from "Sacco & Vanzetti")
I colori dell'amore
IL VOLO SINGS MORRICONE AND MORE - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
March 4, 2022 Ottawa, Ontario National Arts Centre - Southam Hall
March 6, 2022 Montreal, Quebec Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
March 9, 2022 Toronto, ON The Sony Centre For Performing Arts
March 11, 2022 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National
Harbor
March 13, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
March 15, 2022 Boston, MA Wang Theatre - Boch Center
March 18, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music
Hall
March 19, 2022 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Casino Hotel
March 21, 2022 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
March 23, 2022 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center
March 25, 2022 Cleveland, OH Keybank State
Theatre
March 28, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Bradley Symphony Center - Allen-Bradley Hall
March 30, 2022 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
March 31, 2022 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
April 2, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall
April 4, 2022 Atlanta, GA The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta Symphony Hall
April 6, 2022 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 8, 2022 Fort Myers, FL Suncoast Credit Union Arena
April 10, 2022 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
April 13, 2022 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House
April 15, 2022 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre
April 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre
April 19, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre
April 22, 2022 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center
April 24, 2022 San Francisco, CA Orpheum Theatre - San Francisco
Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto started their careers very young in 2009. Their constant rise led them to perform with music icons likes Barbra Streisand
and Placido Domingo. Other accomplishments include winning the Sanremo Festival at the young age of 20, filling Arena
di Verona
and Teatro Antico di Taormina in their home country of Italy and Radio
City Music
Hall in New York, and reaping standing ovations on their tours all over Europe, America, and Japan. In 2019, Il Volo
celebrated their 10th anniversary as a trio. To date, they have sold over 2 million albums and amassed 220 million global streams, over 500 million views, and 1 million-plus followers on YouTube. This year, Il Volo
decided to dedicate part of their extraordinary career to Ennio Morricone to celebrate and honor the maestro and his legacy of work one year after his death. With the support of Ennio Morricone's family, Il Volo
releases the new album Il Volo
Sings Morricone (Sony Masterworks), featuring the music of one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, on November 5, 2021.
