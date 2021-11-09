Dance To The Beat Of 40 Hot New Tracks In Just Dance 2022, Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Ubisoft announced that Just Dance 2022, the newest installment of the #1 Music
Video Game Franchise of All Time, is now available on the Nintendo Switch
system, PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S consoles and Stadia.
Rock your body to the beat of 40 new songs, and access more than 700 songs with a free one-month trial of Just Dance Unlimited, the dance-on-demand streaming service, included with every copy. Offering players even more ways to dance, the game features the return of World Dance Floor and classic Just Dance game modes, including Kids mode, Sweat mode and Co-op mode.
With Just Dance 2022, players will be able to enjoy more immersive universes and a festival of partnerships, including exclusive collaborations with Todrick Hall and TikTok phenomenon, Ayo and Teo, the talented dancers from the 1M studio and K/DA. Finally, starting on November 5, Camila
Cabello will kick off her TikTok Challenge in collaboration with Just Dance 2022, featuring her song "Don't Go Yet." Players
can dance along to her choreography using #JustDanceItOut.
The Just Dance 2022 tracklist includes:
"Baianá" by Bakermat
"Believer
" by Imagine Dragons
"Black Mamba" by aespa
"BOOMBAYAH" by BLACKPINK
"Boss Witch" by Skarlett Klaw
"Build a B****" by Bella Poarch
"Buttons
" by The Pussycat Dolls
Ft. Snoop Dogg
"Chacarron
" by El Chombo
"Chandelier
" by Sia
"China
" by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol
G Ft. Ozuna, J Balvin
"Don't Go Yet
" by Camila
Cabello
"Flash Pose" by Pabllo Vittar
Ft. Charli XCX
"Freed From Desire
" by GALA
"Funk" by Meghan Trainor
"GIRL LIKE ME" by Black
Eyed Peas X Shakira
"good 4 u" by Olivia
Rodrigo
"Happier Than Ever
" by Billie Eilish
"Human
" by Sevdaliza
"I'm Outta Love
" by Anastacia
"Jerusalema
" by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode
"Jopping" by SuperM
"Judas
" by Lady Gaga
"Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
" by Katy Perry
"Level Up
" by Ciara
"Levitating
" by Dua Lipa
"Love Story (Taylor's Version)
" by Taylor Swift
"Mood" by 24kGoldn Ft. iann dior
"Mr. Blue Sky
" by The Sunlight Shakers
"My Way
" by Domino Saints - available on November 9
"Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)" by Todrick Hall
"POP/STARS" by K/DA, Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE Ft. Jaira Burns
"Poster Girl" by Zara Larsson
"Rock Your Body
" by Justin Timberlake
"Run the World (Girls)" by Beyoncé
"Save Your Tears
(Remix)" by The Weeknd
& Ariana
Grande
"Smalltown Boy
" by Bronski Beat
"Stop Drop Roll" by Ayo & Teo
"Sua Cara
" by Major Lazer
Ft. Anitta
& Pabllo Vittar
"Think About Things
" by Daði Freyr
"You Can Dance" by Chilly Gonzales
"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by Sylvester
For the first time, Just Dance 2022 will offer a Digital Deluxe
Edition and Ultimate Digital
Edition on all platforms:
Digital Deluxe
Edition includes the base game and a 4-month Just Dance Unlimited pass, available for the suggested price of $60.
Ultimate Digital
Edition includes the base game and a 13-month Just Dance Unlimited pass, available for the suggested price of $75.
Available on all platforms, the Just Dance Controller App makes the game more accessible with its phone-scoring technology, which allows up to six players to dance without any additional accessories, available for free on iOS and Android™.
For more information about Just Dance 2022, the Just Dance Controller App or Just Dance Unlimited, please visit justdancegame.com. Follow Just Dance on Twitter @justdancegame and use hashtag #JustDance2022.
The free Just Dance Controller App enables players to use their smartphone to play the game without any peripherals or added console cameras. The app transforms the player's smartphone into a motion sensor that tracks the accuracy of their moves and allows them to navigate through the game.
