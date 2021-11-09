Gloria Gaynor Kicks Off New Year's Weekend At Rivers Casino Philadelphia





In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Philadelphia, PA. (Top40 Charts) Gloria Gaynor is best known for her chart-topping hit "I Will Survive," which has grown into a global anthem for survivors of all kinds. And she'll be singing this anthem loud and proud along with her other hit songs at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. The two-time Grammy winner and global music legend's mantra for hope perfectly reflects the city's resiliency as her high-energy concert kicks off the New Year's holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now at RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia and start at $39.Gaynor's legendary career spans the past 50 years, and has never lost momentum. She's had hit songs in each of the past five decades. Most recently Gloria took home a Grammy Award in January 2020 for her new album titled "Testimony," exactly 40 years after receiving her first Grammy Award for "I Will Survive.""We can't wait to start the New Year's holiday weekend party with the ever-popular Gloria Gaynor in our Event Center," said Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. "Seeing the Disco Queen perform 'I Will Survive' up close and personal is the perfect way to head into 2022."In addition to her prolific music career, Gaynor channeled her fame into supporting several charities, providing not only her financial support but also her time, energy and talent. She feels that it's incredibly important to give back and help uplift one another during challenging times.Other performances in The Event Center include Philly prankster Ed Bassmaster on Friday, Nov. 5; comedian Chuck Nice on Thursday, Nov. 18; jazz performers Najee, Michael Lington and Paul Taylor on Friday, Nov. 26; comedian Aunt Mary Pat on Wednesday, Dec. 8; and Grammy-nominated singer Brian McKnight on Saturday, Dec. 18.For tickets and more information, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge.



