Celebrating A Decade Of Success Two-Time Grammy-Winning Jazz/Soul Singer Gregory Porter Has Released His New Collection Still Rising

16 - Making Love (with Trijntje Oosterhuis). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gregory Porter's new release Still Rising, out today on Blue Note Records/Universal Music, is an exquisite collection of musical delights. The first disc includes four brand-new tracks ("I Will," "Bad Girl Love," "Dry Bones," "Love Runs Deeper"), three new covers ("My Babe," "It's Probably Me," "Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?"), two new arrangements ("Real Good Hands," "No Love Dying"), and nine of Porter's most loved Blue Note tracks. The second disc features notable duets including songs with Moby, Jamie Cullum, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Fleming, Dianne Reeves, Lalah Hathaway, Laura Mvula, Lizz Wright, and others.The new song "Love Runs Deeper" is the soundtrack to Disney's Magical Christmas Campaign From Our Family to Yours and has also been released as a charity single in support of Make-A-Wish® International. The song is also featured in the Disney short film The Stepdad which follows a family's journey as they navigate their first Christmas together."The lyrics of the track are so powerful, and underline that behind everything there is love," says Porter. When I read the first line of 'Love Runs Deeper', "When you open the door, I will be standing there", I was truly moved by its emotion and storytelling. I knew I needed to be involved with this campaign and support Make-A-Wish."Of the collection, Porter says: "This is my music up until now, but it's not a 'Greatest Hits'. They often come at the end of someone's career, and I still feel new and young in mine. I have much more to say. There is always something in an artist's career that people don't know about; I wanted to bring it to their attention. The album title echoes my last one, ALL RISE, because I am reiterating something evident in my music and the new songs here—this upward-looking optimism about life and love. It's an unfinished story for me, both musically and personally. And I'm still learning how to do this. Still rising."Over the past decade, Porter has taken the world by storm, bringing Jazz to the masses and collecting numerous accolades and acknowledgements, including two GRAMMY Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album.In 2019 the singer launched and hosted his own podcast, 'The Hang', which has amassed two successful seasons to date and played host to a range of celebrity guests. Earlier this year, Porter released 'The PorterHouse with Gregory Porter' Presented by Citi, a six-episode cooking series in which the singer shares recipes inspired by his local community, culinary experiences on tour and his own family cooking traditions.The track listing for Still Rising is as follows:CD 11 - Hey Laura2 - Liquid Spirit3 - Revival4 - Illusion5 - 1960 What?6 - L.O.V.E7 - Holding On8 - Concorde9 - If Love Is Overrated10 - I Will11 - Real Good Hands12 - My Babe13 - Bad Girl Love14 - No Love Dying15 - Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?16 - Dry Bones17- Love Runs Deeper18 - It's Probably MeCD21 - Natural Blues (with Moby & Amythyst Kiah)2 - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood (with Jamie Cullum)3 - Raining in My Heart (with Buddy Holly)4 - People Will Say We're in Love (with Ella Fitzgerald)5 - GrandMas' Hands (with Ben L'Oncle Soul)6 - Christmas Prayer (with Paloma Faith)7 - Insanity (with Lalah Hathaway)8 - Make Someone Happy (with Jeff Goldblum)9 - Fly Me To The Moon (with Julie London)10 - Satiated (with Dianne Reeves)11 - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (with Renée Fleming)12 - The Girl From Ipanema (with Nat King Cole)13 - Water Under Bridges (with Laura Mvula)14- Right Where you are (with Lizz Wright)15 - Heart and Soul - (with Yo-Yo Ma & The Silkroad Ensemble, Lisa Fischer)16 - Making Love (with Trijntje Oosterhuis).



