Sean Paul Debuts New Music Video For "Dynamite" Featuring Sia

He'll bring that spirit to the rest of his releases, too. Stay tuned for more from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-award-winning and Billboard chart topping, Sean Paul releases his new visual for latest indisputable pop banger " Dynamite " featuring Sia. Directed by Storm Saulter, the music video matches the energetic single with its lively choreography and Sci-Fi setting.The fun & futuristic video gives viewers a peek into the new tech fueled & chrome filled world of Kingston, Jamaica in the future. The video sees dancers decked out in elaborate colorful costumes as they are swayed by the infectious rhythm of " Dynamite " while competing in an epic dance battle.Of the track, Sean shared, "The concept of the video is futuristic, reflecting the sound of the song as well as how I see the longevity of my career. We also showcased a futuristic view of Jamaica with the style of dressing, flying cars, and big buildings. Big up to Storm Saulter who executed the vision and his work definitely highlight the great talent we have here in Jamaica."The recently released track marks a highly anticipated follow-up collaboration between the genre-bending artists since their smash hit "Cheap Thrills," also produced by Greg Kurstin, which has racked up over 1.6 billion YouTube views since its 2016 release. Of the new single, Uproxx shared "It's the kind of song that no matter where you're listening to it, you might as well be transporting yourself to a beachside discotheque." While LA Weekly added, "It's a superb tune - lively and dance-friendly. It'd be a perfect summer jam, but it'll do perfectly for the fall."This summer, Sean Paul shared a cheeky new single "Only Fanz" featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Empowering women who creatively earn their living, "Only Fanz" garnered acclaim from Vibe hailing it a "tropical banger," while Hot New Hip Hop declared it "one of the most fun songs of the summer."Throughout his career, the international superstar has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall, as being an artist with a unique sound, look and passion. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres has catapulted his career over the years on various charts, awards and with an enormous fanbase. Effectively Sean has brought that same concept back to his own genre and collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music.Earlier this year Sean released Live N Livin, a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which Sean trades the mic with Buju Banton and Mavado. Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but Live N Livin is meant to emphasize what's possible when unity is the goal. "We don't need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams," Sean says. "I hold this album very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation."He'll bring that spirit to the rest of his releases, too. Stay tuned for more from Sean Paul soon.



