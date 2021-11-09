CMA Award-Winner Deana Carter Releases 25th Anniversary Editions Of Her 5x Platinum Debut Album 'Did I Shave My Legs For This?'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Deana Carter's 5x platinum debut album Did I Shave
My Legs for This?, Capitol Records/ UMe/ Universal Music
released 25th Anniversary Editions of the groundbreaking album. See new exclusive footage of Carter reflecting on her debut album and the staying power of "Strawberry Wine" that has been an absolute anthem of young love for more than 25 years.
Carter is also releasing a new music video for the remake of her breakout 2x platinum, award-winning, debut hit single "Strawberry Wine." This is what it looks like when female artists from several eras come together to collaborate in the studio and make something so familiar feel so fresh. From Carter's signature songbird vocals and the piano intro that instantly takes you back to 1996, to the sonic sounds of country artists Ashley McBryde, Lauren
Alaina, Kylie Morgan, Martina McBride, Vince Gill
and the reimagined arrangement, Carter has outdone herself this time around. The girl power in the recording studio is as pure as the song itself, with glimpses of the emotional artists at the mic, the finest Nashville session players, and the bottle of bubbly to celebrate the session when they finished this masterpiece. The behind-the-scenes look was shot at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville.
The song -- co-written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison -- has stood the test of time, which is a testament to the power of a well-crafted story song and to Carter's stunning voice. Even as a newcomer in 1996, Carter was able to waltz right in and reach No. 1 with "Strawberry Wine." Her very first single off of her very first album went on to be named the Country Music
Association's Single of the Year and Song of the Year in 1997, and "Strawberry Wine" was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Song, the Academy of Country Music
Awards for Best Country Song, and the Country Music Radio
Awards for Song of the Year. The official music video from 1996 is full of nostalgia and was directed by Roger
Pistole.
The 25th anniversary editions of Carter's album being released today from Capitol Nashville/UMe have been remastered from the original recordings and will be released on CD with two bonus tracks, as well as a Digital Deluxe
with an additional ten songs, seven of which will be available digitally for the first time.
"These new versions are a way of raising a glass to everyone who loves these songs, and to the country radio stations still playing them, and to say thank you. I hope everyone enjoys celebrating 25 years of Did I Shave
My Legs for This?as much as I've enjoyed putting together these very special releases," Carter shared.
Carter will be celebrating the album's release when she headlines a one-night-only show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on November 18, with special guests Charles Esten and Breland, as well as appearances by Terri Clark, Kylie Morgan
and more surprise guests.
"It is such an honor and a career highlight to finally headline the Ryman, our sacred Mother Church, especially being a Nashville native and growing up in the industry, knowing that my dad, Fred Carter, Jr., performed on that stage with so many greats," Carter says. "And all falling within the 25th anniversary re-release of my very first album Did I Shave
My Legs for This? on UMG Nashville. It is a 'pinch-me' moment now, and it will be on that super special night, too."
In addition, Carter will be hosting a virtual listening party to let the whole world hear the album today (November 5) at 2 p.m. CT. And later this month, on November 16 at 8 p.m. CT, Carter will be chatting with fans about the 25th Anniversary Edition on Talk Shop LIVE, hosted by Kelly
Sutton.
Did I Shave
My Legs for This? - 25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION CD + DIGITAL DELUXE
CD
1. "I've Loved Enough to Know"
2. "We Danced Anyway"
3. "Count Me In
"
4. "If This Is Love
"
5. "Love Ain't Worth Making"
6. "Before We Ever Heard Goodbye"
7. "How Do I Get There"
8. "Strawberry Wine" (remastered original)
9. "That's How You Know It's Love"
10. "Did I Shave
My Legs for This?" (remastered original)
11. "To The Other Side"
12. "Strawberry Wine" (2021 version) featuring Lauren
Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan, and Vince Gill
13. "Did I Shave
My Legs for This?" (2021 version) featuring Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde, and Vince Gill
DIGITAL DELUXE
1. "I've Loved Enough to Know"
2. "We Danced Anyway"
3. "Count Me In
"
4. "If This Is Love
"
5. "Love Ain't Worth Making"
6. "Before We Ever Heard Goodbye"
7. "How Do I Get There"
8. "Strawberry Wine" (remastered original)
9. "That's How You Know It's Love"
10. "Did I Shave
My Legs for This?" (remastered original)
11. "To The Other Side"
12. "Strawberry Wine" (2021 version) featuring Lauren
Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan, and Vince Gill
13. "Did I Shave
My Legs for This?" (2021 version) featuring Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde, and Vince Gill
14. "Angel Without a Prayer"
15. "Rita Valentine"
16. "I Can't Shake You"**
17. "Are You Coming Home Today?"**
18. "Turn Those Wheels Around"**
19. "Graffiti Bridge"
20. "We Share a Wall"**
21. "Don't Let Go
"**
22. "Just What You Need"**
23. "Did I Shave
My Legs for This?" (alternate version)**
** Previously unreleased digitally.