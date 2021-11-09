Anderson .Paak Signs With PPL For International Neighbouring Rights Collections





"We are extremely pleased that Anderson .Paak, one of the most talented and exciting US recording artists today, has chosen PPL to collect his international neighbouring rights royalties. We have collected over £500m internationally in the last decade thanks to the efforts of our expert team, who use our cutting-edge technology and data to maximise collections from more than 100 other Collective Management Organisations. We look forward to supporting Anderson .Paak with our industry-leading operation as he continues to take the musical world by storm as a member of Silk Sonic and with his highly successful solo career." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Across four solo albums Anderson .Paak has established himself as one of the foremost R&B artists in the world. Since 2019 he has won four Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for his most recent LP Ventura, which reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart in 2019. In early 2021, it was announced he had formed superduo Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, a collaboration which delivered 'Leave The Door Open', his first US Billboard Hot 100 No.1 hit and which spent 18 consecutive weeks in the Top 10. The RIAA-certified, two-times platinum single has been followed by a second US Top 20 hit, 'Skate', while Silk Sonic's first album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, is due out in January 2022.By choosing PPL, Anderson .Paak joins the world's leading international neighbouring rights company. PPL collects more money from collection societies around the world than anyone else and represents tens of thousands of performers and recording rightsholders. Its pioneering data management and technology infrastructure, combined with a highly experienced and knowledgeable team, will see that his work is properly registered around the world and his earning potential maximised. Peter Leathem, Chief Executive Officer of PPL, said:



