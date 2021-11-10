Dropkick Murphys Shipping Up To DC For Shamrockfest 2022





See full details at https://www.shamrockfest.com/. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After back-to-back years of streamed pandemic concerts, Dropkick Murphys make their triumphant return to the live stage at ShamrockFest, DC's biggest St. Patrick's Day festival at RFK stadium on Saturday, March 12, 2022. HiBall Events will host your all-day party filled with high energy music, free-flowing drinks, and plenty of shenanigans. Tix go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10am EST.HiBall will have various beer, liquor, and food options, with the added bonus of having one of America's most popular Celtic punk bands headlining its entertainment. Dropkick Murphys, best known for their anthem, "Shipping Up To Boston," which was prominently featured in Martin Scorsese's film "The Departed," proudly added ShamrockFest to its 2022 comeback tour schedule, and they will not disappoint. Rounding out the Celtic punk scene at ShamrockFest are DC's own Scythian and Sweden-based Sir Reg."We're thrilled to have Celtic punk greats like Dropkick, Scythian, and Sir Reg help us ring in St. Patrick's Day," says HiBall Events CEO Rich Shea. "I'm Irish, so this music lineup is a real treat for me, and hopefully for everyone else in DC, Maryland, and Virginia who are pumped to celebrate this classic Irish-American tradition after years of pandemic lockdown."When: Saturday, March 12, 2022; Noon - 8pmWhere: RFK Stadium Festival Grounds, 2400 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC 20003Tickets: $34.99 - $290See full details at https://www.shamrockfest.com/.



