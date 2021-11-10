Justin Bieber Teams Up With Wave For An Unforgettable Interactive Music Experience In The Metaverse





Global superstar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global superstar Justin Bieber announced he is partnering with Wave, the leader in virtual entertainment, to bring fans inside his virtual universe with "Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience."The groundbreaking collaboration will give fans a futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience. Audiences will go on an epic and intimate musical journey with Bieber and see him perform songs from his #1 album Justice (https://amzn.to/3odZ3oT) before kicking off his 2022 Justice World Tour. Fans can sign up on wave.watch and experience the event for free on November 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Rebroadcasts will follow on November 20 and 21 for audiences worldwide.Wave's technology will allow Bieber to transform into a digital avatar and perform a full live show for the first time in the metaverse. "Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience" offers audiences a front row seat to Bieber's most immersive experience to date. Audiences will be able to engage with the Justin Bieber live experience like never before. They will have a chance to appear live on stage alongside Bieber during dedicated fan moments and influence his performance and environments in real time."Justin Bieber is not only one of the world's biggest artists, he is also one of the most forward-thinking. This partnership allows for limitless, virtual opportunities for him and his fans," said Adam Arrigo, CEO of Wave. "By combining Wave's technology with Justin's creativity, we've created a unique, interactive experience that complements his upcoming physical tour. Justin is paving the way for artists to incorporate a virtual concert 'tour stop' to reach new audiences who can't attend in-person or want a different kind of live music experience.""I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans. I'm excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can't wait for them to check out this interactive performance," said Bieber.Wave will roll out rebroadcasts of "Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience" for fans worldwide on wave.watch and YouTube in their respective time zones:U.S. and Canada: Saturday, November 20th at 8pm PT / 11pm ETU.S. and Canada: Sunday, November 21st at 11am PT / 2pm ETU.K., Europe and South America: Sunday, November 21st at 7pm GMTAustralia, Asia and Pacific: Sunday, November 21st at 3pm AEDTVisit wave.watch/Justin-Bieber to sign up and attend the free live show on November 18.Global superstar Justin Bieber reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in eight months with his smash collaboration with The Kid Laroi, "Stay." Justin's eighth career #1 single, "Stay" has made history as Bieber becomes the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart. His certified-platinum smash hit " Peaches " debuted at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 and hit #1 on both the Top 40 and Rhythmic Airplay charts. " Peaches " - with over 1.5 billion streams worldwide - is the latest single from Justin's global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Justice opened at #1 streaming in 117 countries worldwide and has accumulated over 6 billion streams to date. With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour 2022 are on sale now via justinbiebermusic.com and ticketmaster.com.



