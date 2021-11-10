Pumping Alien Duo Presents Their Debut Single "I Don't Bow"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Pumping Alien" is the moniker for the duo composed by Roelof Berg (Hamburg) and Anka Gonsalves (St. Petersburg), who teamed up to propose you this great Techno project.



Their debut single contains two loud and high energy peak time Techno tracks with a positive and driving vibe, titled "I don't bow" and "Extraterrestrial Survivor". Listen here: https://amzn.to/3D0T5hv



The first one finds its driving force into huge kicks, massive bass stabs and classic sounding synths, while the second jam draws into Acid influences to provide a dancefloor killer tune.

Out on November the 8th on Sunora Recordings, don't miss it!



Web: pumpingalien.com

Insta: instagram.com/pumpingalien

Tiktok: tiktok.com/@pumping_alien

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/pumping-alien

https://sunorarecordings1.bandcamp.com/album/i-dont-bow-ep



