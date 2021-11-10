Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/11/2021

Pumping Alien Duo Presents Their Debut Single "I Don't Bow"

Pumping Alien Duo Presents Their Debut Single "I Don't Bow"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Pumping Alien" is the moniker for the duo composed by Roelof Berg (Hamburg) and Anka Gonsalves (St. Petersburg), who teamed up to propose you this great Techno project.

Their debut single contains two loud and high energy peak time Techno tracks with a positive and driving vibe, titled "I don't bow" and "Extraterrestrial Survivor". Listen here: https://amzn.to/3D0T5hv

The first one finds its driving force into huge kicks, massive bass stabs and classic sounding synths, while the second jam draws into Acid influences to provide a dancefloor killer tune.
Out on November the 8th on Sunora Recordings, don't miss it!

Web: pumpingalien.com
Insta: instagram.com/pumpingalien
Tiktok: tiktok.com/@pumping_alien
Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/pumping-alien
https://sunorarecordings1.bandcamp.com/album/i-dont-bow-ep






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0179410 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025110244750977 secs