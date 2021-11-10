Maxwell Signs New Multi-Album Global Recording Agreement With BMG









New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed, award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Maxwell has signed a multi-album global recording agreement with BMG, the first new label partnership in his 25-year career. Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music when he released his acclaimed debut Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite (https://amzn.to/3bUc8OD) in 1996. Certified double-Platinum, the album earned Grammy nominations, with the hit singles 'Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)' achieving Platinum certification and 'Sumthin' Sumthin'' Gold certification.The Platinum-certified albums Embrya followed in 1998 and Now in 2001. In 2009, Maxwell released the first installment of his musical trilogy with BLACKsummers'night debuting at Number One on the Billboard 200. The album would go on to win two Grammy awards, including Best R&B Album, and became his fourth consecutive Platinum-certified album.His latest album, the critically acclaimed blackSUMMERS'night, released in 2016, earned Maxwell an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Male Artist, a Soul Train Award for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, and his third Grammy award with the single 'Lake By The Ocean' winning Best R&B Song. Maxwell said, "I'm looking forward to this next chapter and new partnership with my label Musze/BMG and all that we can accomplish together. The sky is the limit!"Tim Reid, BMG's SVP, Repertoire & Marketing, Recorded Music, said, "Maxwell is an iconic creator of culture and we're pleased to enter into a partnership with he and his company Musze, Inc. We look forward to being an integral part of the expansion of his artistry and brand moving forward." Thomas Scherer, BMG's President, Repertoire & Marketing, New York and Los Angeles, said, "Throughout his career, Maxwell has continually and thoughtfully raised the bar in his craft. He is central to what the team is building and accomplishing in BMG's R&B and Hip-Hop repertoire. Welcome Maxwell…you're very much a part of our family now and we're excited to help write the future chapters of your success."



