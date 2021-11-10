U2 And Sing 2 Collaborate With Nonprofit Education Through Music For Music Video For "Your Song Saved My Life"





The engaging video was directed by Aya Tanimura and stars students and teachers from the ETM program. Voiceovers and subtitles tell their stories of finding support, strength and joy in music and underlines the importance of the organization's mission to provide thousands of children in under-resourced schools across

Viewers may support ETM via the official Sing 2 and ETM hub at www.national.etmonline.org

For more information or to pledge support, fans can also visit U2's www.yoursongsavedmylife.com



The Sing 2 Original Motion Picture

"Your Song Saved My Life" marks the first new music from U2 since 2019. Bono, lead singer of U2, makes his animated film debut in Sing 2 as the voice of Clay Calloway. The band are very familiar with creating original songs for film, having received two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song among their many honors over the years.



The soundtrack features three original works - U2's "Your Song Saved My Life," Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De



The soundtrack also includes additional music from the film, including contributions from superstars Halsey, Pharrell Williams,



TRACKLISTING:

1. Your Song Saved My Life (From Sing 2) - U2

2. Let's Go Crazy - Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

3. Can't Feel My Face - Kiana Ledé

4. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John

5. Heads Will Roll -

6. Holes - Mercury Rev

7. bad guy - Billie Eilish

8. Sing 2 Audition Medley - Sing 2 Cast

9. Where the

10. Higher Love - Kygo x Whitney Houston

11. There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly

12. Suéltate (From Sing 2) - Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco

13. Stuck In a Moment You Can't Get Out Of -

14. Soy Yo (Sing 2 Mix) - Bomba Estéro

15. A Sky Full of Stars - Taron Egerton

16. Could Have Been Me - Halsey

17. I Say A

18. Break Free - Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

19. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For -

20. Tippy Toes - Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK]

21. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - Keke Palmer feat.



This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash franchise arrives as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage show yet …all in the glamorous entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono—to join them. With more than 40 contemporary and classic hit songs, electrifying performances and breathtaking artistry, Sing 2 serves as an emotional reminder about the importance of dreaming big and the power of music to heal. 