Grammy-Nominated Aloe Blacc And Bored Ape #1037 Launch Collaborative Art + Music NFT On S!NG Market









Geoff Osler, CEO and Co-founder of S!NG says, "This is truly the future of music. Since the beginning of time, artists have always been at a disadvantage when it comes to protecting their work and getting fairly compensated for it. S!NG was created by artists, for artists, and we are excited to be working with Aloe and other A-list creators to bring amazing music to a global audience in an entirely new way."



Josh Ong, owner of Bored Ape #1037, says, "As we move into the metaverse, we'll see new types of collaborations between virtual artists and physical artists. It's an honor to work with Aloe Blacc, an artist I've always admired, on a unique music collectible featuring my Bored Ape, Maui Prime."



Over the next few weeks, S!NG Market will feature new work from artists such as Our Lady Peace, Wes Borland of



ZEAL Certified Featured Collection Upcoming Drops on S!NG Market include:

11/19 -

11/29 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Balam"

11/30 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Purson"

12/1 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Paimon"

12/2 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Belial"

12/2 - Call Me Karizma "12 nights Of Karizmas"

12/3 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Asmodeus"

12/3 - THE NEVERLY BOYS "Dark Side Of Everything"

12/4 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Vine"

12/5 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Beleth"

12/6 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Zagan"

12/7 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Bael"

12/8 - Mike's Dead " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) S!NG, a developer of technologies that empower creators to protect and sell their original work using blockchain technology, today announced the drop of a new NFT on S!NG Market - a digital collectible collaboration between Grammy-nominated musician Aloe Blacc and Bored Ape Yacht Club member #1037, Maui Prime. This adds to the already star-filled roster of talent on the user-friendly platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain and curated by ZEAL. Aloe Blacc says, "NFTs have created an entirely new way for artists to not only distribute their work, but also to protect their intellectual property and get fully compensated for their efforts. I am proud of this track, and I am excited to be able to share it through S!NG Market."Geoff Osler, CEO and Co-founder of S!NG says, "This is truly the future of music. Since the beginning of time, artists have always been at a disadvantage when it comes to protecting their work and getting fairly compensated for it. S!NG was created by artists, for artists, and we are excited to be working with Aloe and other A-list creators to bring amazing music to a global audience in an entirely new way."Josh Ong, owner of Bored Ape #1037, says, "As we move into the metaverse, we'll see new types of collaborations between virtual artists and physical artists. It's an honor to work with Aloe Blacc, an artist I've always admired, on a unique music collectible featuring my Bored Ape, Maui Prime."Over the next few weeks, S!NG Market will feature new work from artists such as Our Lady Peace, Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit + Strangeloop Studios, THE NEVERLY BOYS (Featuring Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio Daniel Ledinsky), Nothing More, Mike's Dead, and Call Me Karizma.ZEAL Certified Featured Collection Upcoming Drops on S!NG Market include:11/19 - Our Lady Peace "Stop Making Stupid People Famous"11/29 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Balam"11/30 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Purson"12/1 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Paimon"12/2 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Belial"12/2 - Call Me Karizma "12 nights Of Karizmas"12/3 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Asmodeus"12/3 - THE NEVERLY BOYS "Dark Side Of Everything"12/4 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Vine"12/5 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Beleth"12/6 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Zagan"12/7 - Wes Borland x Strangeloop Studios "Bael"12/8 - Mike's Dead " Revenge " featuring Strangeloop Studios, Meats, Voodoo Bownz & Polygon.



