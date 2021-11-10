Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 10/11/2021

"'Twas The Fight Before Christmas" - Official Trailer - Apple TV+

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For Jeremy Morris, loving Christmas is more than good cheer. It's a court battle. Watch the twisted but true story of a neighborhood's war against "Mr. Christmas." Streaming November 26 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_TwasTheFight

Twas The Fight Before Christmas follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man's obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris' plan hits a snag when the home owners' association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control. As the situation escalates, the film asks the question, who wins when different rights and interests collide? Director Read pieces together the polarized perspectives in this quirky Christmas tale about freedoms, with a message about differences and tolerance at its heart.

Apple Original Films presents "'Twas The Fight Before Christmas," a Dorothy St. Pictures production ("Be Water", "Persona"). The film is produced by Julia Nottingham ("Kingdom of Us," "Skate Kitchen," "Trophy") and Lisa Gomer Howes, and executive produced by Chris Smith ("Fyre Festival," "Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond," "Tiger King").






