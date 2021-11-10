Country Music's Biggest Night Is Getting Even Bigger As The Country Music Association Announces Presenters For "The 55th Annual CMA Awards"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Country Music's Biggest Night is getting even bigger as the Country Music
Association has announced presenters for "The 55th Annual CMA Awards." Hosted by Country Music
superstar and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will broadcast LIVE from Bridgestone Arena
in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
This year's CMA Awards presenters include Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren
Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty
McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius
Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson
and Trisha Yearwood.
With 20 unforgettable performances from some of the biggest names in music, "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" is not to be missed. Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include Jason Aldean
and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley
featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton
featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda
Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce
and Ashley McBryde, Thomas
Rhett, Blake
Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Chris Young
and Kane Brown, and Zac Brown Band.
"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music
Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.
The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - making it the longest-running annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."