Mariah Carey Releases New Christmas Song "Fall In Love At Christmas" Ft. Khalid & Kirk Franklin!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Carey has released a new song ahead of Christmas (a.k.a Mariah Carey season). On the festive song titled, "Fall in Love at Christmas" she features Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Together, they set the mood for a romantic holiday season.In the video, the trio render a performance of the song in Carey's living room. As Mariah Carey and Khalid sing in unison, Kirk Franklin takes over the piano keys. One of the best parts of the song is the chorus in which Carey and Khalid sing, "and every Christmas, I'll be there/ This time of year we won't throw away/ We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time..." Mariah Carey is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. Known for her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, and signature use of the whistle register, she is referred to as the "Songbird Supreme" and the "Queen of Christmas."



