Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/11/2021

Mariah Carey Releases New Christmas Song "Fall In Love At Christmas" Ft. Khalid & Kirk Franklin!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Carey has released a new song ahead of Christmas (a.k.a Mariah Carey season). On the festive song titled, "Fall in Love at Christmas" she features Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Together, they set the mood for a romantic holiday season.

In the video, the trio render a performance of the song in Carey's living room. As Mariah Carey and Khalid sing in unison, Kirk Franklin takes over the piano keys. One of the best parts of the song is the chorus in which Carey and Khalid sing, "and every Christmas, I'll be there/ This time of year we won't throw away/ We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time..."

Mariah Carey is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. Known for her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, and signature use of the whistle register, she is referred to as the "Songbird Supreme" and the "Queen of Christmas."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0154901 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002331018447876 secs