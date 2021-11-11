Melanie Durrant Releases Beatchild-Directed "One In A Million" Video In Support Of New Album



Throughout her career, this 3-time Juno nominee has garnered a list of music accolades. Early in her career, Durrant's single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto's own Melanie Durrant releases the brand new video for her single " One In A Million ". The singer enlisted her longtime collaborator Byram "Beatchild" Joseph to direct the video. The two had previously worked together when they co-directed the video for Durrant's 2014 Juno-nominated single "Gone". Produced by MoJointz & Ced Solo, the song is reminiscent of a vintage hip-hop throwback blended with smooth boom-bap drum patterns, an infectious horn riff, and topped with DJ cuts courtesy of DJ Grouch. One In A Million " can be found on Durrant's recently released album Where I'm At. The album peaked at #9 on the Canadian iTunes R&B Chart, earned the #1 spot on Ryerson radio in Toronto, and has gained positive attention from various tastemakers across the media landscape including CBC Radio, G987 FM, ET Canada, eTalk, CTV, iHeart Radio, HipHopCanada, Earmilk, and many more. One In A Million " is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and various other digital streaming platforms via Melo-D's Inc.Born and raised in Toronto, Durrant attended the Earl Haig School of the Arts and trained at the Royal Conservatory of Music. Citing influences that range from the soulful swoon of Minnie Ripperton, to the powerful voice of Aretha Franklin, to the "mercy me" melodies of Marvin Gaye, the radiant singer/songwriter has no problems crashing through the wall of sound.In 2021, Durrant wrote and released her 3rd album entitled "Where I'm At". Infused with vintage 90s R&B, boom-bap, soul and faint sounds of latin and reggae, the album expresses raw heartfelt emotion drawing from personal experiences of Durrant and her closest friends.Throughout her career, this 3-time Juno nominee has garnered a list of music accolades. Early in her career, Durrant's single " Bang Bang " won Canadian Single of the Year at the legendary DJ Stylus Awards. In 2013, the singer began an impressive run at the Juno Awards with her first nomination for the single "Made For Love". The following year, she earned her second nod for the infectious single "Gone". Then in 2015, Durrant continued her trailblazing journey with a 3rd consecutive Juno nomination for the song "Four Seasons" off her critically acclaimed album " Anticipation ". The album peaked at #5 on the Canadian iTunes R&B chart, landed a #1 spot on campus radio, saw a Top 20 spot on the national Earshot! Chart, and was streamed 4 million times world-wide. " Anticipation " also helped Durrant earn a nomination for the 2015 Soul/R&B Artist of the Year at the SiriusXM Indie Awards.



